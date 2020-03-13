(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 13-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.5225% PA 1.2725% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.4940% PA 1.2440% PA

For 12 months 0.4965% PA 1.3715% PA

For 2 Years 0.4965% PA 1.8715% PA

For 3 Years 0.4965% PA 2.1215% PA

For 4 years 0.4965% PA 2.3715% PA

For 5 years 0.4965% PA 2.4965% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 13-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1328% PA 0.8828% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1884% PA 0.9384% PA

For 12 Months 0.2675% PA 1.1425% PA

For 2 Years 0.2675% PA 1.6425% PA

For 3 Years 0.

2675% PA 2.8925% PA

For 4 years 0.2675% PA 2.1425% PA

For 5 years 0.2675% PA 2.2675% PA

EURO VALUE 13-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2891% PA 1.0391% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2339% PA 0.9839% PA

For 12 Months 0.1790% PA 1.0540% PA

For 2 Years 0.1790% PA 1.5540% PA

For 3 Years 0.1790% PA 1.8040% PA

For 4 years 0.1790% PA 2.0540% PA

For 5 years 0.1790% PA 2.1790% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1423% PA 0.6077% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1397% PA 0.6103% PA

For 12 Months -0.2387% PA 0.6363% PA

For 2 Years -0.2387% PA 1.1363% PA

For 3 Years -0.2387% PA 1.3863% PA

For 4 Years -0.2387% PA 1.6363% PA

For 5 years -0.2387% PA 1.7613% PA