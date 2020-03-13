Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 13-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.5225% PA 1.2725% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.4940% PA 1.2440% PA
For 12 months 0.4965% PA 1.3715% PA
For 2 Years 0.4965% PA 1.8715% PA
For 3 Years 0.4965% PA 2.1215% PA
For 4 years 0.4965% PA 2.3715% PA
For 5 years 0.4965% PA 2.4965% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 13-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1328% PA 0.8828% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1884% PA 0.9384% PA
For 12 Months 0.2675% PA 1.1425% PA
For 2 Years 0.2675% PA 1.6425% PA
For 3 Years 0.
2675% PA 2.8925% PA
For 4 years 0.2675% PA 2.1425% PA
For 5 years 0.2675% PA 2.2675% PA
EURO VALUE 13-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2891% PA 1.0391% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2339% PA 0.9839% PA
For 12 Months 0.1790% PA 1.0540% PA
For 2 Years 0.1790% PA 1.5540% PA
For 3 Years 0.1790% PA 1.8040% PA
For 4 years 0.1790% PA 2.0540% PA
For 5 years 0.1790% PA 2.1790% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1423% PA 0.6077% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1397% PA 0.6103% PA
For 12 Months -0.2387% PA 0.6363% PA
For 2 Years -0.2387% PA 1.1363% PA
For 3 Years -0.2387% PA 1.3863% PA
For 4 Years -0.2387% PA 1.6363% PA
For 5 years -0.2387% PA 1.7613% PA