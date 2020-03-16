KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.4905% PA 1.2405% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.4879% PA 1.2379% PA

For 12 months 0.5098% PA 1.3848% PA

For 2 Years 0.5098% PA 1.8848% PA

For 3 Years 0.5098% PA 2.1348% PA

For 4 years 0.5098% PA 2.3848% PA

For 5 years 0.5098% PA 2.5098% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 16-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.2103% PA 0.9603% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2795% PA 1.0295% PA

For 12 Months 0.3578% PA 1.2328% PA

For 2 Years 0.3578% PA 1.7328% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3578% PA 1.9828% PA

For 4 years 0.3578% PA 2.2328% PA

For 5 years 0.3578% PA 2.3578% PA

EURO VALUE 16-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2714% PA 1.0214% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2229% PA 0.9729% PA

For 12 Months 0.1467% PA 1.0217% PA

For 2 Years 0.1467% PA 1.5217% PA

For 3 Years 0.1467% PA 1.7717% PA

For 4 years 0.1467% PA 2.0217% PA

For 5 years 0.1467% PA 2.1467% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1462% PA 0.6038% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1443% PA 0.6057% PA

For 12 Months -0.2372% PA 0.6378% PA

For 2 Years -0.2372% PA 1.1378% PA

For 3 Years -0.2372% PA 1.3878% PA

For 4 Years -0.2372% PA 1.6378% PA

For 5 years -0.2372% PA 1.7628% PA