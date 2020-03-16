Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.4905% PA 1.2405% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.4879% PA 1.2379% PA
For 12 months 0.5098% PA 1.3848% PA
For 2 Years 0.5098% PA 1.8848% PA
For 3 Years 0.5098% PA 2.1348% PA
For 4 years 0.5098% PA 2.3848% PA
For 5 years 0.5098% PA 2.5098% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 16-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.2103% PA 0.9603% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2795% PA 1.0295% PA
For 12 Months 0.3578% PA 1.2328% PA
For 2 Years 0.3578% PA 1.7328% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3578% PA 1.9828% PA
For 4 years 0.3578% PA 2.2328% PA
For 5 years 0.3578% PA 2.3578% PA
EURO VALUE 16-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2714% PA 1.0214% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2229% PA 0.9729% PA
For 12 Months 0.1467% PA 1.0217% PA
For 2 Years 0.1467% PA 1.5217% PA
For 3 Years 0.1467% PA 1.7717% PA
For 4 years 0.1467% PA 2.0217% PA
For 5 years 0.1467% PA 2.1467% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1462% PA 0.6038% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1443% PA 0.6057% PA
For 12 Months -0.2372% PA 0.6378% PA
For 2 Years -0.2372% PA 1.1378% PA
For 3 Years -0.2372% PA 1.3878% PA
For 4 Years -0.2372% PA 1.6378% PA
For 5 years -0.2372% PA 1.7628% PA