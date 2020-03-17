Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 17-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.5931% PA 1.3431% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.5714% PA 1.3214% PA
For 12 months 0.5716% PA 1.4466% PA
For 2 Years 0.5716% PA 1.9466% PA
For 3 Years 0.5716% PA 2.1966% PA
For 4 years 0.5716% PA 2.4466% PA
For 5 years 0.5716% PA 2.5716% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 17-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.2555% PA 1.0055% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3611% PA 1.1111% PA
For 12 Months 0.4646% PA 1.3396% PA
For 2 Years 0.4646% PA 1.8396% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4646% PA 2.0896% PA
For 4 years 0.4646% PA 2.3396% PA
For 5 years 0.4646% PA 2.4646% PA
EURO VALUE 17-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1773% PA 0.9273% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1297% PA 0.8797% PA
For 12 Months 0.0479% PA 0.9229% PA
For 2 Years 0.0479% PA 1.4229% PA
For 3 Years 0.0479% PA 1.6729% PA
For 4 years 0.0479% PA 1.9229% PA
For 5 years 0.0479% PA 2.0479% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1248% PA 0.6252% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1250% PA 0.6250% PA
For 12 Months -0.2327% PA 0.6423% PA
For 2 Years -0.2327% PA 1.1423% PA
For 3 Years -0.2327% PA 1.3923% PA
For 4 Years -0.2327% PA 1.6423% PA
For 5 years -0.2327% PA 1.7673% PA