KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 17-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.5931% PA 1.3431% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.5714% PA 1.3214% PA

For 12 months 0.5716% PA 1.4466% PA

For 2 Years 0.5716% PA 1.9466% PA

For 3 Years 0.5716% PA 2.1966% PA

For 4 years 0.5716% PA 2.4466% PA

For 5 years 0.5716% PA 2.5716% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 17-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.2555% PA 1.0055% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3611% PA 1.1111% PA

For 12 Months 0.4646% PA 1.3396% PA

For 2 Years 0.4646% PA 1.8396% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4646% PA 2.0896% PA

For 4 years 0.4646% PA 2.3396% PA

For 5 years 0.4646% PA 2.4646% PA

EURO VALUE 17-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1773% PA 0.9273% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1297% PA 0.8797% PA

For 12 Months 0.0479% PA 0.9229% PA

For 2 Years 0.0479% PA 1.4229% PA

For 3 Years 0.0479% PA 1.6729% PA

For 4 years 0.0479% PA 1.9229% PA

For 5 years 0.0479% PA 2.0479% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1248% PA 0.6252% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1250% PA 0.6250% PA

For 12 Months -0.2327% PA 0.6423% PA

For 2 Years -0.2327% PA 1.1423% PA

For 3 Years -0.2327% PA 1.3923% PA

For 4 Years -0.2327% PA 1.6423% PA

For 5 years -0.2327% PA 1.7673% PA