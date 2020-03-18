Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 18-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.6394% PA 1.3894% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.5938% PA 1.3438% PA
For 12 months 0.5694% PA 1.4444% PA
For 2 Years 0.5694% PA 1.9444% PA
For 3 Years 0.5694% PA 2.1944% PA
For 4 years 0.5694% PA 2.4444% PA
For 5 years 0.5694% PA 2.5694% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 18-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.2368% PA 0.9868% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3546% PA 1.1046% PA
For 12 Months 0.4578% PA 1.3328% PA
For 2 Years 0.4578% PA 1.8328% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4578% PA 2.0828% PA
For 4 years 0.4578% PA 2.3328% PA
For 5 years 0.4578% PA 2.4578% PA
EURO VALUE 18-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1697% PA 0.9197% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1191% PA 0.8691% PA
For 12 Months 0.0419% PA 0.9169% PA
For 2 Years 0.0419% PA 1.4169% PA
For 3 Years 0.0419% PA 1.6669% PA
For 4 years 0.0419% PA 1.9169% PA
For 5 years 0.0419% PA 2.0419% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1323% PA 0.6177% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1502% PA 0.5998% PA
For 12 Months -0.2358% PA 0.6392% PA
For 2 Years -0.2358% PA 1.1392% PA
For 3 Years -0.2358% PA 1.3892% PA
For 4 Years -0.2358% PA 1.6392% PA
For 5 years -0.2358% PA 1.7642% PA