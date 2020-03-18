(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 18-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.6394% PA 1.3894% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.5938% PA 1.3438% PA

For 12 months 0.5694% PA 1.4444% PA

For 2 Years 0.5694% PA 1.9444% PA

For 3 Years 0.5694% PA 2.1944% PA

For 4 years 0.5694% PA 2.4444% PA

For 5 years 0.5694% PA 2.5694% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 18-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.2368% PA 0.9868% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3546% PA 1.1046% PA

For 12 Months 0.4578% PA 1.3328% PA

For 2 Years 0.4578% PA 1.8328% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4578% PA 2.0828% PA

For 4 years 0.4578% PA 2.3328% PA

For 5 years 0.4578% PA 2.4578% PA

EURO VALUE 18-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1697% PA 0.9197% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1191% PA 0.8691% PA

For 12 Months 0.0419% PA 0.9169% PA

For 2 Years 0.0419% PA 1.4169% PA

For 3 Years 0.0419% PA 1.6669% PA

For 4 years 0.0419% PA 1.9169% PA

For 5 years 0.0419% PA 2.0419% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1323% PA 0.6177% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1502% PA 0.5998% PA

For 12 Months -0.2358% PA 0.6392% PA

For 2 Years -0.2358% PA 1.1392% PA

For 3 Years -0.2358% PA 1.3892% PA

For 4 Years -0.2358% PA 1.6392% PA

For 5 years -0.2358% PA 1.7642% PA