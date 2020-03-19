Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 19-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.8019% PA 1.5519% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.6630% PA 1.4130% PA
For 12 months 0.6118% PA 1.4868% PA
For 2 Years 0.6118% PA 1.9868% PA
For 3 Years 0.6118% PA 2.2368% PA
For 4 years 0.6118% PA 2.4868% PA
For 5 years 0.6118% PA 2.6118% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 19-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.2626% PA 1.0126% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3566% PA 1.1066% PA
For 12 Months 0.4735% PA 1.3485% PA
For 2 Years 0.4735% PA 1.8485% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4735% PA 2.0985% PA
For 4 years 0.4735% PA 2.3485% PA
For 5 years 0.4735% PA 2.4735% PA
EURO VALUE 19-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1454% PA 0.8954% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1009% PA 0.8509% PA
For 12 Months 0.0289% PA 0.9039% PA
For 2 Years 0.0289% PA 1.4039% PA
For 3 Years 0.0289% PA 1.6539% PA
For 4 years 0.0289% PA 1.9039% PA
For 5 years 0.0289% PA 2.0289% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1533% PA 0.5967% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1823% PA 0.5677% PA
For 12 Months -0.2093% PA 0.6657% PA
For 2 Years -0.2093% PA 1.1657% PA
For 3 Years -0.2093% PA 1.4157% PA
For 4 Years -0.2093% PA 1.6657% PA
For 5 years -0.2093% PA 1.7907% PA