KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 19-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.8019% PA 1.5519% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.6630% PA 1.4130% PA

For 12 months 0.6118% PA 1.4868% PA

For 2 Years 0.6118% PA 1.9868% PA

For 3 Years 0.6118% PA 2.2368% PA

For 4 years 0.6118% PA 2.4868% PA

For 5 years 0.6118% PA 2.6118% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 19-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.2626% PA 1.0126% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3566% PA 1.1066% PA

For 12 Months 0.4735% PA 1.3485% PA

For 2 Years 0.4735% PA 1.8485% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4735% PA 2.0985% PA

For 4 years 0.4735% PA 2.3485% PA

For 5 years 0.4735% PA 2.4735% PA

EURO VALUE 19-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1454% PA 0.8954% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1009% PA 0.8509% PA

For 12 Months 0.0289% PA 0.9039% PA

For 2 Years 0.0289% PA 1.4039% PA

For 3 Years 0.0289% PA 1.6539% PA

For 4 years 0.0289% PA 1.9039% PA

For 5 years 0.0289% PA 2.0289% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1533% PA 0.5967% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1823% PA 0.5677% PA

For 12 Months -0.2093% PA 0.6657% PA

For 2 Years -0.2093% PA 1.1657% PA

For 3 Years -0.2093% PA 1.4157% PA

For 4 Years -0.2093% PA 1.6657% PA

For 5 years -0.2093% PA 1.7907% PA