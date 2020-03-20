KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 20-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.8658% PA 1.6158% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.7020% PA 1.4520% PA

For 12 months 0.6394% PA 1.5144% PA

For 2 Years 0.6394% PA 2.0144% PA

For 3 Years 0.6394% PA 2.2644% PA

For 4 years 0.6394% PA 2.5144% PA

For 5 years 0.6394% PA 2.6394% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 20-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.2834% PA 1.0334% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3823% PA 1.1323% PA

For 12 Months 0.4608% PA 1.3358% PA

For 2 Years 0.4608% PA 1.8358% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4608% PA 2.0858% PA

For 4 years 0.4608% PA 2.3358% PA

For 5 years 0.4608% PA 2.4608% PA

EURO VALUE 20-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1351% PA 0.8851% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0856% PA 0.8356% PA

For 12 Months 0.0009% PA 0.8759% PA

For 2 Years 0.0009% PA 1.3759% PA

For 3 Years 0.0009% PA 1.6259% PA

For 4 years 0.0009% PA 1.8759% PA

For 5 years 0.0009% PA 2.0009% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1620% PA 0.5880% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2085% PA 0.5415% PA

For 12 Months -0.1728% PA 0.7022% PA

For 2 Years -0.1728% PA 1.2022% PA

For 3 Years -0.1728% PA 1.4522% PA

For 4 Years -0.1728% PA 1.7022% PA

For 5 years -0.1728% PA 1.8272% PA