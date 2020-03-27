KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0170% PA 1.7670% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.8176% PA 1.5676% PA

For 12 months 0.7375% PA 1.6125% PA

For 2 Years 0.7375% PA 2.1125% PA

For 3 Years 0.7375% PA 2.3625% PA

For 4 years 0.7375% PA 2.6125% PA

For 5 years 0.7375% PA 2.7375% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 27-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.3029% PA 1.0529%PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4400% PA 1.1900% PA

For 12 Months 0.5601% PA 1.4351% PA

For 2 Years 0.5601% PA 1.9351% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5601% PA 2.1851% PA

For 4 years 0.5601% PA 2.4351% PA

For 5 years 0.5601% PA 2.5601% PA

EURO VALUE 27-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.0577% PA 0.8077% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0027% PA 0.7527% PA

For 12 Months 0.0583% PA 0.8167% PA

For 2 Years 0.0583% PA 1.3167% PA

For 3 Years 0.0583% PA 1.5667% PA

For 4 years 0.0583% PA 1.8167% PA

For 5 years 0.0583% PA 1.9417% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1717% PA 0.5783% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1995% PA 0.5505% PA

For 12 Months -0.1905% PA 0.6845% PA

For 2 Years -0.1905% PA 1.1845% PA

For 3 Years -0.1905% PA 1.4345% PA

For 4 Years -0.1905% PA 1.6845% PA

For 5 years -0.1905% PA 1.8095% PA