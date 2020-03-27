Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0170% PA 1.7670% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.8176% PA 1.5676% PA
For 12 months 0.7375% PA 1.6125% PA
For 2 Years 0.7375% PA 2.1125% PA
For 3 Years 0.7375% PA 2.3625% PA
For 4 years 0.7375% PA 2.6125% PA
For 5 years 0.7375% PA 2.7375% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 27-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.3029% PA 1.0529%PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4400% PA 1.1900% PA
For 12 Months 0.5601% PA 1.4351% PA
For 2 Years 0.5601% PA 1.9351% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5601% PA 2.1851% PA
For 4 years 0.5601% PA 2.4351% PA
For 5 years 0.5601% PA 2.5601% PA
EURO VALUE 27-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.0577% PA 0.8077% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0027% PA 0.7527% PA
For 12 Months 0.0583% PA 0.8167% PA
For 2 Years 0.0583% PA 1.3167% PA
For 3 Years 0.0583% PA 1.5667% PA
For 4 years 0.0583% PA 1.8167% PA
For 5 years 0.0583% PA 1.9417% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1717% PA 0.5783% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1995% PA 0.5505% PA
For 12 Months -0.1905% PA 0.6845% PA
For 2 Years -0.1905% PA 1.1845% PA
For 3 Years -0.1905% PA 1.4345% PA
For 4 Years -0.1905% PA 1.6845% PA
For 5 years -0.1905% PA 1.8095% PA