Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 31-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.2001% PA 1.9501% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.8220% PA 1.5720% PA
For 12 months 0.7185% PA 1.5935% PA
For 2 Years 0.7185% PA 2.0935% PA
For 3 Years 0.7185% PA 2.3435% PA
For 4 years 0.7185% PA 2.5935% PA
For 5 years 0.7185% PA 2.7185% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 31-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.3063% PA 1.0563%PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4513% PA 1.2013% PA
For 12 Months 0.5914% PA 1.4664% PA
For 2 Years 0.5914% PA 1.9664% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5914% PA 2.2164% PA
For 4 years 0.5914% PA 2.4664% PA
For 5 years 0.5914% PA 2.5914% PA
EURO VALUE 31-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.0391% PA 0.7891% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0093% PA 0.7407% PA
For 12 Months 0.0616% PA 0.8134% PA
For 2 Years 0.0616% PA 1.3134% PA
For 3 Years 0.0616% PA 1.5634% PA
For 4 years 0.0616% PA 1.8134% PA
For 5 years 0.0616% PA 1.9384% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 31-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1968% PA 0.5532% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2298% PA 0.5202% PA
For 12 Months -0.1640% PA 0.7110% PA
For 2 Years -0.1640% PA 1.2110% PA
For 3 Years -0.1640% PA 1.4610% PA
For 4 Years -0.1640% PA 1.7110% PA
For 5 years -0.1640% PA 1.8360% PA