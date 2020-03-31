(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 31-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.2001% PA 1.9501% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.8220% PA 1.5720% PA

For 12 months 0.7185% PA 1.5935% PA

For 2 Years 0.7185% PA 2.0935% PA

For 3 Years 0.7185% PA 2.3435% PA

For 4 years 0.7185% PA 2.5935% PA

For 5 years 0.7185% PA 2.7185% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 31-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.3063% PA 1.0563%PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4513% PA 1.2013% PA

For 12 Months 0.5914% PA 1.4664% PA

For 2 Years 0.5914% PA 1.9664% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5914% PA 2.2164% PA

For 4 years 0.5914% PA 2.4664% PA

For 5 years 0.5914% PA 2.5914% PA

EURO VALUE 31-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.0391% PA 0.7891% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0093% PA 0.7407% PA

For 12 Months 0.0616% PA 0.8134% PA

For 2 Years 0.0616% PA 1.3134% PA

For 3 Years 0.0616% PA 1.5634% PA

For 4 years 0.0616% PA 1.8134% PA

For 5 years 0.0616% PA 1.9384% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 31-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1968% PA 0.5532% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2298% PA 0.5202% PA

For 12 Months -0.1640% PA 0.7110% PA

For 2 Years -0.1640% PA 1.2110% PA

For 3 Years -0.1640% PA 1.4610% PA

For 4 Years -0.1640% PA 1.7110% PA

For 5 years -0.1640% PA 1.8360% PA