Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 01-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1834% PA 1.9334% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.8418% PA 1.5918% PA
For 12 months 0.7640% PA 1.6390% PA
For 2 Years 0.7640% PA 2.1390% PA
For 3 Years 0.7640% PA 2.3890% PA
For 4 years 0.7640% PA 2.6390% PA
For 5 years 0.7640% PA 2.7640% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 01-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.3203% PA 1.0703%PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4786% PA 1.2286% PA
For 12 Months 0.6115% PA 1.4865% PA
For 2 Years 0.6115% PA 1.9865% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6115% PA 2.2365% PA
For 4 years 0.6115% PA 2.4865% PA
For 5 years 0.6115% PA 2.6115% PA
EURO VALUE 01-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.0147% PA 0.7647% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0461% PA 0.7039% PA
For 12 Months 0.0630% PA 0.8120% PA
For 2 Years 0.0630% PA 1.3120% PA
For 3 Years 0.0630% PA 1.5620% PA
For 4 years 0.0630% PA 1.8120% PA
For 5 years 0.0630% PA 1.9370% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 01-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2000% PA 0.5500% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2318% PA 0.5182% PA
For 12 Months -0.1545% PA 0.7205% PA
For 2 Years -0.1545% PA 1.2205% PA
For 3 Years -0.1545% PA 1.4705% PA
For 4 Years -0.1545% PA 1.7205% PA
For 5 years -0.1545% PA 1.8455% PA