KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 01-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1834% PA 1.9334% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.8418% PA 1.5918% PA

For 12 months 0.7640% PA 1.6390% PA

For 2 Years 0.7640% PA 2.1390% PA

For 3 Years 0.7640% PA 2.3890% PA

For 4 years 0.7640% PA 2.6390% PA

For 5 years 0.7640% PA 2.7640% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 01-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.3203% PA 1.0703%PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4786% PA 1.2286% PA

For 12 Months 0.6115% PA 1.4865% PA

For 2 Years 0.6115% PA 1.9865% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6115% PA 2.2365% PA

For 4 years 0.6115% PA 2.4865% PA

For 5 years 0.6115% PA 2.6115% PA

EURO VALUE 01-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.0147% PA 0.7647% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0461% PA 0.7039% PA

For 12 Months 0.0630% PA 0.8120% PA

For 2 Years 0.0630% PA 1.3120% PA

For 3 Years 0.0630% PA 1.5620% PA

For 4 years 0.0630% PA 1.8120% PA

For 5 years 0.0630% PA 1.9370% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 01-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2000% PA 0.5500% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2318% PA 0.5182% PA

For 12 Months -0.1545% PA 0.7205% PA

For 2 Years -0.1545% PA 1.2205% PA

For 3 Years -0.1545% PA 1.4705% PA

For 4 Years -0.1545% PA 1.7205% PA

For 5 years -0.1545% PA 1.8455% PA