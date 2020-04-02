(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 02-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.2005% PA 1.9505% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.9253% PA 1.5753% PA

For 12 months 0.7475% PA 1.6225% PA

For 2 Years 0.7475% PA 2.1225% PA

For 3 Years 0.7475% PA 2.3725% PA

For 4 years 0.7475% PA 2.6225% PA

For 5 years 0.7475% PA 2.7475% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 02-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.3455% PA 1.0955%PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4751% PA 1.2251% PA

For 12 Months 0.6141% PA 1.4891% PA

For 2 Years 0.6141% PA 1.9891% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6141% PA 2.2391% PA

For 4 years 0.6141% PA 2.4891% PA

For 5 years 0.6141% PA 2.6141% PA

EURO VALUE 02-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.0047% PA 0.7547% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0493% PA 0.7007% PA

For 12 Months 0.0673% PA 0.8077% PA

For 2 Years 0.0673% PA 1.3077% PA

For 3 Years 0.0673% PA 1.5577% PA

For 4 years 0.0673% PA 1.8077% PA

For 5 years 0.0673% PA 1.9327% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2012% PA 0.5488% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2437% PA 0.5063% PA

For 12 Months -0.1503% PA 0.7247% PA

For 2 Years -0.1503% PA 1.2247% PA

For 3 Years -0.1503% PA 1.4747% PA

For 4 Years -0.1503% PA 1.7247% PA

For 5 years -0.1503% PA 1.8497% PA