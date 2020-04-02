Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 02-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.2005% PA 1.9505% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.9253% PA 1.5753% PA
For 12 months 0.7475% PA 1.6225% PA
For 2 Years 0.7475% PA 2.1225% PA
For 3 Years 0.7475% PA 2.3725% PA
For 4 years 0.7475% PA 2.6225% PA
For 5 years 0.7475% PA 2.7475% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 02-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.3455% PA 1.0955%PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4751% PA 1.2251% PA
For 12 Months 0.6141% PA 1.4891% PA
For 2 Years 0.6141% PA 1.9891% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6141% PA 2.2391% PA
For 4 years 0.6141% PA 2.4891% PA
For 5 years 0.6141% PA 2.6141% PA
EURO VALUE 02-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.0047% PA 0.7547% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0493% PA 0.7007% PA
For 12 Months 0.0673% PA 0.8077% PA
For 2 Years 0.0673% PA 1.3077% PA
For 3 Years 0.0673% PA 1.5577% PA
For 4 years 0.0673% PA 1.8077% PA
For 5 years 0.0673% PA 1.9327% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2012% PA 0.5488% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2437% PA 0.5063% PA
For 12 Months -0.1503% PA 0.7247% PA
For 2 Years -0.1503% PA 1.2247% PA
For 3 Years -0.1503% PA 1.4747% PA
For 4 Years -0.1503% PA 1.7247% PA
For 5 years -0.1503% PA 1.8497% PA