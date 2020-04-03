Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.1865% PA 1.9365% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.9453% PA 1.6953% PA
For 12 months 0.7524% PA 1.6274% PA
For 2 Years 0.7524% PA 2.1274% PA
For 3 Years 0.7524% PA 2.3774% PA
For 4 years 0.7524% PA 2.6274% PA
For 5 years 0.7524% PA 2.7524% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 03-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.3245% PA 1.0745% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4699% PA 1.2199% PA
For 12 Months 0.5836% PA 1.4586% PA
For 2 Years 0.5836% PA 1.9586% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5836% PA 2.2086% PA
For 4 years 0.5836% PA 2.4586% PA
For 5 years 0.5836% PA 2.5836% PA
EURO VALUE 03-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1773% PA 0.9273% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0446% PA 0.6854% PA
For 12 Months -0.0790% PA 0.7960% PA
For 2 Years -0.0790% PA 1.2960% PA
For 3 Years -0.0790% PA 1.5460% PA
For 4 years -0.0790% PA 1.7960% PA
For 5 years -0.0790% PA 1.9210% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2087% PA 0.5413% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2497% PA 0.5003% PA
For 12 Months -0.1397% PA 0.7353% PA
For 2 Years -0.1397% PA 1.2353% PA
For 3 Years -0.1397% PA 1.4853% PA
For 4 Years -0.1397% PA 1.7353% PA
For 5 years -0.1397% PA 1.8603% PA