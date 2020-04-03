(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.1865% PA 1.9365% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.9453% PA 1.6953% PA

For 12 months 0.7524% PA 1.6274% PA

For 2 Years 0.7524% PA 2.1274% PA

For 3 Years 0.7524% PA 2.3774% PA

For 4 years 0.7524% PA 2.6274% PA

For 5 years 0.7524% PA 2.7524% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 03-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.3245% PA 1.0745% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4699% PA 1.2199% PA

For 12 Months 0.5836% PA 1.4586% PA

For 2 Years 0.5836% PA 1.9586% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5836% PA 2.2086% PA

For 4 years 0.5836% PA 2.4586% PA

For 5 years 0.5836% PA 2.5836% PA

EURO VALUE 03-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1773% PA 0.9273% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0446% PA 0.6854% PA

For 12 Months -0.0790% PA 0.7960% PA

For 2 Years -0.0790% PA 1.2960% PA

For 3 Years -0.0790% PA 1.5460% PA

For 4 years -0.0790% PA 1.7960% PA

For 5 years -0.0790% PA 1.9210% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2087% PA 0.5413% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2497% PA 0.5003% PA

For 12 Months -0.1397% PA 0.7353% PA

For 2 Years -0.1397% PA 1.2353% PA

For 3 Years -0.1397% PA 1.4853% PA

For 4 Years -0.1397% PA 1.7353% PA

For 5 years -0.1397% PA 1.8603% PA