KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.1230% PA 1.8730% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.9549% PA 1.7049% PA

For 12 months 0.8101% PA 1.6851% PA

For 2 Years 0.8101% PA 2.1851% PA

For 3 Years 0.8101% PA 2.4351% PA

For 4 years 0.8101% PA 2.6851% PA

For 5 years 0.8101% PA 2.8101% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 06-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.3881% PA 1.1381% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4443% PA 1.1943% PA

For 12 Months 0.5710% PA 1.4460% PA

For 2 Years 0.5710% PA 1.9460% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5710% PA 2.1960% PA

For 4 years 0.5710% PA 2.4460% PA

For 5 years 0.5710% PA 2.5710% PA

EURO VALUE 06-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.0089% PA 0.9411% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0721% PA 0.6779% PA

For 12 Months -0.0856% PA 0.7879% PA

For 2 Years -0.0856% PA 1.2894% PA

For 3 Years -0.0856% PA 1.5394% PA

For 4 years -0.0856% PA 1.7894% PA

For 5 years -0.0856% PA 1.9144% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2230% PA 0.5270% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2353% PA 0.5147% PA

For 12 Months -0.1320% PA 0.7430% PA

For 2 Years -0.1320% PA 1.2430% PA

For 3 Years -0.1320% PA 1.4930% PA

For 4 Years -0.1320% PA 1.7430% PA

For 5 years -0.1320% PA 1.8680% PA