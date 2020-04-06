Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.1230% PA 1.8730% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.9549% PA 1.7049% PA
For 12 months 0.8101% PA 1.6851% PA
For 2 Years 0.8101% PA 2.1851% PA
For 3 Years 0.8101% PA 2.4351% PA
For 4 years 0.8101% PA 2.6851% PA
For 5 years 0.8101% PA 2.8101% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 06-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.3881% PA 1.1381% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4443% PA 1.1943% PA
For 12 Months 0.5710% PA 1.4460% PA
For 2 Years 0.5710% PA 1.9460% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5710% PA 2.1960% PA
For 4 years 0.5710% PA 2.4460% PA
For 5 years 0.5710% PA 2.5710% PA
EURO VALUE 06-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.0089% PA 0.9411% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0721% PA 0.6779% PA
For 12 Months -0.0856% PA 0.7879% PA
For 2 Years -0.0856% PA 1.2894% PA
For 3 Years -0.0856% PA 1.5394% PA
For 4 years -0.0856% PA 1.7894% PA
For 5 years -0.0856% PA 1.9144% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2230% PA 0.5270% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2353% PA 0.5147% PA
For 12 Months -0.1320% PA 0.7430% PA
For 2 Years -0.1320% PA 1.2430% PA
For 3 Years -0.1320% PA 1.4930% PA
For 4 Years -0.1320% PA 1.7430% PA
For 5 years -0.1320% PA 1.8680% PA