KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 07-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.1374% PA 1.8874% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.9589% PA 1.7089% PA

For 12 months 0.7999% PA 1.6749% PA

For 2 Years 0.7999% PA 2.1749% PA

For 3 Years 0.7999% PA 2.4249% PA

For 4 years 0.7999% PA 2.6749% PA

For 5 years 0.7999% PA 2.7999% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 07-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.3910% PA 1.1410% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4635% PA 1.2135% PA

For 12 Months 0.5738% PA 1.4488% PA

For 2 Years 0.5738% PA 1.9488% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5738% PA 2.1988% PA

For 4 years 0.5738% PA 2.4488% PA

For 5 years 0.5738% PA 2.5738% PA

EURO VALUE 07-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.0176% PA 0.7324% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0796% PA 0.6704% PA

For 12 Months -0.0834% PA 0.7916% PA

For 2 Years -0.0834% PA 1.2916% PA

For 3 Years -0.0834% PA 1.5416% PA

For 4 years -0.0834% PA 1.7916% PA

For 5 years -0.0834% PA 1.9166% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2317% PA 0.5183% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2252% PA 0.5248% PA

For 12 Months -0.1270% PA 0.7480% PA

For 2 Years -0.1270% PA 1.2480% PA

For 3 Years -0.1270% PA 1.4980% PA

For 4 Years -0.1270% PA 1.7480% PA

For 5 years -0.1270% PA 1.8730% PA