Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 07-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.1374% PA 1.8874% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.9589% PA 1.7089% PA
For 12 months 0.7999% PA 1.6749% PA
For 2 Years 0.7999% PA 2.1749% PA
For 3 Years 0.7999% PA 2.4249% PA
For 4 years 0.7999% PA 2.6749% PA
For 5 years 0.7999% PA 2.7999% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 07-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.3910% PA 1.1410% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4635% PA 1.2135% PA
For 12 Months 0.5738% PA 1.4488% PA
For 2 Years 0.5738% PA 1.9488% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5738% PA 2.1988% PA
For 4 years 0.5738% PA 2.4488% PA
For 5 years 0.5738% PA 2.5738% PA
EURO VALUE 07-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.0176% PA 0.7324% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0796% PA 0.6704% PA
For 12 Months -0.0834% PA 0.7916% PA
For 2 Years -0.0834% PA 1.2916% PA
For 3 Years -0.0834% PA 1.5416% PA
For 4 years -0.0834% PA 1.7916% PA
For 5 years -0.0834% PA 1.9166% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2317% PA 0.5183% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2252% PA 0.5248% PA
For 12 Months -0.1270% PA 0.7480% PA
For 2 Years -0.1270% PA 1.2480% PA
For 3 Years -0.1270% PA 1.4980% PA
For 4 Years -0.1270% PA 1.7480% PA
For 5 years -0.1270% PA 1.8730% PA