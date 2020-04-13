(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 13-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.0614% PA 1.8114% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.9783% PA 1.7283% PA

For 12 months 0.8031% PA 1.6781% PA

For 2 Years 0.8031% PA 2.1781% PA

For 3 Years 0.8031% PA 2.4281% PA

For 4 years 0.8031% PA 2.6781% PA

For 5 years 0.8031% PA 2.8031% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 14-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.4316% PA 1.1816% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4831% PA 1.2331% PA

For 12 Months 0.5930% PA 1.4680% PA

For 2 Years 0.5930% PA 1.9680% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5930% PA 2.2180% PA

For 4 years 0.5930% PA 2.4680% PA

For 5 years 0.5930% PA 2.5930% PA

EURO VALUE 14-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.0277% PA 0.7223% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1064% PA 0.6436% PA

For 12 Months -0.1177% PA 0.7573% PA

For 2 Years -0.1177% PA 1.2573% PA

For 3 Years -0.1177% PA 1.5073% PA

For 4 years -0.1177% PA 1.7573% PA

For 5 years -0.1177% PA 1.8823% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2343% PA 0.5157% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2258% PA 0.5242% PA

For 12 Months -0.1360% PA 0.7390% PA

For 2 Years -0.1360% PA 1.2390% PA

For 3 Years -0.1360% PA 1.4890% PA

For 4 Years -0.1360% PA 1.7390% PA

For 5 years -0.1360% PA 1.8640% PA