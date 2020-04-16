Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.9261% PA 1.6761% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.9088% PA 1.6588% PA
For 12 months 0.7759% PA 1.6509% PA
For 2 Years 0.7759% PA 2.1509% PA
For 3 Years 0.7759% PA 2.4009% PA
For 4 years 0.7759% PA 2.6509% PA
For 5 years 0.7759% PA 2.7759% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 16-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.4158% PA 1.1658% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4995% PA 1.2495% PA
For 12 Months 0.6118% PA 1.4868% PA
For 2 Years 0.6118% PA 1.9868% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6118% PA 2.2368% PA
For 4 years 0.6118% PA 2.4868% PA
For 5 years 0.6118% PA 2.6118% PA
EURO VALUE 16-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.0314% PA 0.7186% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1053% PA 0.6447% PA
For 12 Months -0.1157% PA 0.7593% PA
For 2 Years -0.1157% PA 1.2593% PA
For 3 Years -0.1157% PA 1.5093% PA
For 4 years -0.1157% PA 1.7593% PA
For 5 years -0.1157% PA 1.8843% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2320% PA 0.5180% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2377% PA 0.5123% PA
For 12 Months -0.1528% PA 0.7222% PA
For 2 Years -0.1528% PA 1.2222% PA
For 3 Years -0.1528% PA 1.4722% PA
For 4 Years -0.1528% PA 1.7222% PA
For 5 years -0.1528% PA 1.8472% PA