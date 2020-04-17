Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 17-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.8849% PA 1.6349% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.9001% PA 1.6501% PA
For 12 months 0.7641% PA 1.6391% PA
For 2 Years 0.7641% PA 2.1391% PA
For 3 Years 0.7641% PA 2.3891% PA
For 4 years 0.7641% PA 2.6391% PA
For 5 years 0.7641% PA 2.7641% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 17-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.4178% PA 1.1678% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4954% PA 1.2454% PA
For 12 Months 0.6044% PA 1.4794% PA
For 2 Years 0.6044% PA 1.9794% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6044% PA 2.2294% PA
For 4 years 0.6044% PA 2.4794% PA
For 5 years 0.6044% PA 2.6044% PA
EURO VALUE 17-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.0331% PA 0.7169% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1069% PA 0.6431% PA
For 12 Months -0.1474% PA 0.7276% PA
For 2 Years -0.1474% PA 1.2276% PA
For 3 Years -0.1474% PA 1.4776% PA
For 4 years -0.1474% PA 1.7276% PA
For 5 years -0.1474% PA 1.8526% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2357% PA 0.5143% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2340% PA 0.5160% PA
For 12 Months -0.1447% PA 0.7303% PA
For 2 Years -0.1447% PA 1.2303% PA
For 3 Years -0.1447% PA 1.4803% PA
For 4 Years -0.1447% PA 1.7303% PA
For 5 years -0.1447% PA 1.8553% PA