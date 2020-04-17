(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 17-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.8849% PA 1.6349% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.9001% PA 1.6501% PA

For 12 months 0.7641% PA 1.6391% PA

For 2 Years 0.7641% PA 2.1391% PA

For 3 Years 0.7641% PA 2.3891% PA

For 4 years 0.7641% PA 2.6391% PA

For 5 years 0.7641% PA 2.7641% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 17-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.4178% PA 1.1678% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4954% PA 1.2454% PA

For 12 Months 0.6044% PA 1.4794% PA

For 2 Years 0.6044% PA 1.9794% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6044% PA 2.2294% PA

For 4 years 0.6044% PA 2.4794% PA

For 5 years 0.6044% PA 2.6044% PA

EURO VALUE 17-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.0331% PA 0.7169% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1069% PA 0.6431% PA

For 12 Months -0.1474% PA 0.7276% PA

For 2 Years -0.1474% PA 1.2276% PA

For 3 Years -0.1474% PA 1.4776% PA

For 4 years -0.1474% PA 1.7276% PA

For 5 years -0.1474% PA 1.8526% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2357% PA 0.5143% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2340% PA 0.5160% PA

For 12 Months -0.1447% PA 0.7303% PA

For 2 Years -0.1447% PA 1.2303% PA

For 3 Years -0.1447% PA 1.4803% PA

For 4 Years -0.1447% PA 1.7303% PA

For 5 years -0.1447% PA 1.8553% PA