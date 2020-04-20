KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 20-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.8853% PA 1.6353% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.8750% PA 1.6250% PA

For 12 months 0.7313% PA 1.6063% PA

For 2 Years 0.7313% PA 2.1063% PA

For 3 Years 0.7313% PA 2.3563% PA

For 4 years 0.7313% PA 2.6063% PA

For 5 years 0.7313% PA 2.7313% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 20-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.4215% PA 1.1715% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4851% PA 1.2351% PA

For 12 Months 0.6049% PA 1.4799% PA

For 2 Years 0.6049% PA 1.9799% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6049% PA 2.2299% PA

For 4 years 0.6049% PA 2.4799% PA

For 5 years 0.6049% PA 2.6049% PA

EURO VALUE 20-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.0574% PA 0.6926% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1306% PA 0.6194% PA

For 12 Months -0.2351% PA 0.6399% PA

For 2 Years -0.2351% PA 1.1399% PA

For 3 Years -0.2351% PA 1.3899% PA

For 4 years -0.2351% PA 1.6399% PA

For 5 years -0.2351% PA 1.7649% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2408% PA 0.5092% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2295% PA 0.5205% PA

For 12 Months -0.1407% PA 0.7343% PA

For 2 Years -0.1407% PA 1.2343% PA

For 3 Years -0.1407% PA 1.4843% PA

For 4 Years -0.1407% PA 1.7343% PA

For 5 years -0.1407% PA 1.8593% PA