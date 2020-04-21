Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Tue 21st April 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 21-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.8590% PA 1.6090% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.8525% PA 1.6025% PA
For 12 months 0.7319% PA 1.6069% PA
For 2 Years 0.7319% PA 2.1069% PA
For 3 Years 0.7319% PA 2.3569% PA
For 4 years 0.7319% PA 2.6069% PA
For 5 years 0.7319% PA 2.7319% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 21-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.4098% PA 1.1598% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4740% PA 1.2240% PA
For 12 Months 0.6410% PA 1.5160% PA
For 2 Years 0.6410% PA 2.0160% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6410% PA 2.2660% PA
For 4 years 0.6410% PA 2.5160% PA
For 5 years 0.6410% PA 2.6410% PA
EURO VALUE 21-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.0679% PA 0.6821% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1569% PA 0.5931% PA
For 12 Months -0.2341% PA 0.6409% PA
For 2 Years -0.2341% PA 1.1409% PA
For 3 Years -0.2341% PA 1.3909% PA
For 4 years -0.2341% PA 1.6409% PA
For 5 years -0.2341% PA 1.7659% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2457% PA 0.5043% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2285% PA 0.5215% PA
For 12 Months -0.1380% PA 0.7370% PA
For 2 Years -0.1380% PA 1.2370% PA
For 3 Years -0.1380% PA 1.4870% PA
For 4 Years -0.1380% PA 1.7370% PA
For 5 years -0.1380% PA 1.8620% PA