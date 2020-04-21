KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 21-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.8590% PA 1.6090% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.8525% PA 1.6025% PA

For 12 months 0.7319% PA 1.6069% PA

For 2 Years 0.7319% PA 2.1069% PA

For 3 Years 0.7319% PA 2.3569% PA

For 4 years 0.7319% PA 2.6069% PA

For 5 years 0.7319% PA 2.7319% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 21-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.4098% PA 1.1598% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4740% PA 1.2240% PA

For 12 Months 0.6410% PA 1.5160% PA

For 2 Years 0.6410% PA 2.0160% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6410% PA 2.2660% PA

For 4 years 0.6410% PA 2.5160% PA

For 5 years 0.6410% PA 2.6410% PA

EURO VALUE 21-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.0679% PA 0.6821% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1569% PA 0.5931% PA

For 12 Months -0.2341% PA 0.6409% PA

For 2 Years -0.2341% PA 1.1409% PA

For 3 Years -0.2341% PA 1.3909% PA

For 4 years -0.2341% PA 1.6409% PA

For 5 years -0.2341% PA 1.7659% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2457% PA 0.5043% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2285% PA 0.5215% PA

For 12 Months -0.1380% PA 0.7370% PA

For 2 Years -0.1380% PA 1.2370% PA

For 3 Years -0.1380% PA 1.4870% PA

For 4 Years -0.1380% PA 1.7370% PA

For 5 years -0.1380% PA 1.8620% PA