Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 22-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.8476% PA 1.5976% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.8259% PA 1.5759% PA
For 12 months 0.7321% PA 1.6071% PA
For 2 Years 0.7321% PA 2.1071% PA
For 3 Years 0.7321% PA 2.3571% PA
For 4 years 0.7321% PA 2.6071% PA
For 5 years 0.7321% PA 2.7321% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 22-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.4018% PA 1.1518% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4704% PA 1.2204% PA
For 12 Months 0.6411% PA 1.5161% PA
For 2 Years 0.6411% PA 2.0161% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6411% PA 2.2661% PA
For 4 years 0.6411% PA 2.5161% PA
For 5 years 0.6411% PA 2.6411% PA
EURO VALUE 22-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.0829% PA 0.6671% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1670% PA 0.5830% PA
For 12 Months -0.2473% PA 0.6277% PA
For 2 Years -0.2473% PA 1.1277% PA
For 3 Years -0.2473% PA 1.3777% PA
For 4 years -0.2473% PA 1.6277% PA
For 5 years -0.2373% PA 1.7527% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2442% PA 0.5058% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2288% PA 0.5212% PA
For 12 Months -0.1368% PA 0.7382% PA
For 2 Years -0.1368% PA 1.2382% PA
For 3 Years -0.1368% PA 1.4882% PA
For 4 Years -0.1368% PA 1.7382% PA
For 5 years -0.1368% PA 1.8632% PA