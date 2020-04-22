(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 22-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.8476% PA 1.5976% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.8259% PA 1.5759% PA

For 12 months 0.7321% PA 1.6071% PA

For 2 Years 0.7321% PA 2.1071% PA

For 3 Years 0.7321% PA 2.3571% PA

For 4 years 0.7321% PA 2.6071% PA

For 5 years 0.7321% PA 2.7321% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 22-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.4018% PA 1.1518% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4704% PA 1.2204% PA

For 12 Months 0.6411% PA 1.5161% PA

For 2 Years 0.6411% PA 2.0161% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6411% PA 2.2661% PA

For 4 years 0.6411% PA 2.5161% PA

For 5 years 0.6411% PA 2.6411% PA

EURO VALUE 22-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.0829% PA 0.6671% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1670% PA 0.5830% PA

For 12 Months -0.2473% PA 0.6277% PA

For 2 Years -0.2473% PA 1.1277% PA

For 3 Years -0.2473% PA 1.3777% PA

For 4 years -0.2473% PA 1.6277% PA

For 5 years -0.2373% PA 1.7527% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2442% PA 0.5058% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2288% PA 0.5212% PA

For 12 Months -0.1368% PA 0.7382% PA

For 2 Years -0.1368% PA 1.2382% PA

For 3 Years -0.1368% PA 1.4882% PA

For 4 Years -0.1368% PA 1.7382% PA

For 5 years -0.1368% PA 1.8632% PA