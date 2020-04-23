KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 23-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.7930% PA 1.5430% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.7743% PA 1.5243% PA

For 12 months 0.7365% PA 1.6115% PA

For 2 Years 0.7365% PA 2.1115% PA

For 3 Years 0.7365% PA 2.3615% PA

For 4 years 0.7365% PA 2.6115% PA

For 5 years 0.7365% PA 2.7365% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 23-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.3959% PA 1.1459% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4703% PA 1.2203% PA

For 12 Months 0.6481% PA 1.5231% PA

For 2 Years 0.6481% PA 2.0231% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6481% PA 2.2731% PA

For 4 years 0.6481% PA 2.5231% PA

For 5 years 0.6481% PA 2.6481% PA

EURO VALUE 23-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.0924% PA 0.6576% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1723% PA 0.5777% PA

For 12 Months -0.2484% PA 0.6266% PA

For 2 Years -0.2484% PA 1.1266% PA

For 3 Years -0.2484% PA 1.3766% PA

For 4 years -0.2484% PA 1.6266% PA

For 5 years -0.2484% PA 1.7516% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2500% PA 0.5000% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2235% PA 0.5265% PA

For 12 Months -0.1327% PA 0.7423% PA

For 2 Years -0.1327% PA 1.2423% PA

For 3 Years -0.1327% PA 1.4923% PA

For 4 Years -0.1327% PA 1.7423% PA

For 5 years -0.1327% PA 1.8673% PA