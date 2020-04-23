Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 23-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.7930% PA 1.5430% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.7743% PA 1.5243% PA
For 12 months 0.7365% PA 1.6115% PA
For 2 Years 0.7365% PA 2.1115% PA
For 3 Years 0.7365% PA 2.3615% PA
For 4 years 0.7365% PA 2.6115% PA
For 5 years 0.7365% PA 2.7365% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 23-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.3959% PA 1.1459% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4703% PA 1.2203% PA
For 12 Months 0.6481% PA 1.5231% PA
For 2 Years 0.6481% PA 2.0231% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6481% PA 2.2731% PA
For 4 years 0.6481% PA 2.5231% PA
For 5 years 0.6481% PA 2.6481% PA
EURO VALUE 23-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.0924% PA 0.6576% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1723% PA 0.5777% PA
For 12 Months -0.2484% PA 0.6266% PA
For 2 Years -0.2484% PA 1.1266% PA
For 3 Years -0.2484% PA 1.3766% PA
For 4 years -0.2484% PA 1.6266% PA
For 5 years -0.2484% PA 1.7516% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2500% PA 0.5000% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2235% PA 0.5265% PA
For 12 Months -0.1327% PA 0.7423% PA
For 2 Years -0.1327% PA 1.2423% PA
For 3 Years -0.1327% PA 1.4923% PA
For 4 Years -0.1327% PA 1.7423% PA
For 5 years -0.1327% PA 1.8673% PA