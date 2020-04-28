KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 24-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.6371% PA 1.3871% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.6723% PA 1.4223% PA

For 12 months 0.6895% PA 1.5645% PA

For 2 Years 0.6895% PA 2.0645% PA

For 3 Years 0.6895% PA 2.3145% PA

For 4 years 0.6895% PA 2.5645% PA

For 5 years 0.6895% PA 2.6895% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 28-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.3873% PA 1.1373% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4655% PA 1.2155% PA

For 12 Months 0.6310% PA 1.5060% PA

For 2 Years 0.6310% PA 2.0060% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6310% PA 2.2560% PA

For 4 years 0.6310% PA 2.5060% PA

For 5 years 0.6310% PA 2.6310% PA

EURO VALUE 28-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.0980% PA 0.6520% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1820% PA 0.5680% PA

For 12 Months -0.2393% PA 0.6357% PA

For 2 Years -0.2393% PA 1.1357% PA

For 3 Years -0.2393% PA 1.3857% PA

For 4 years -0.2393% PA 1.6357% PA

For 5 years -0.2393% PA 1.7607% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2460% PA 0.5040% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2198% PA 0.5302% PA

For 12 Months -0.1343% PA 0.7407% PA

For 2 Years -0.1343% PA 1.2407% PA

For 3 Years -0.1343% PA 1.4907% PA

For 4 Years -0.1343% PA 1.7407% PA

For 5 years -0.1343% PA 1.8657% PA