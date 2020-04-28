Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 24-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.6371% PA 1.3871% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.6723% PA 1.4223% PA
For 12 months 0.6895% PA 1.5645% PA
For 2 Years 0.6895% PA 2.0645% PA
For 3 Years 0.6895% PA 2.3145% PA
For 4 years 0.6895% PA 2.5645% PA
For 5 years 0.6895% PA 2.6895% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 28-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.3873% PA 1.1373% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4655% PA 1.2155% PA
For 12 Months 0.6310% PA 1.5060% PA
For 2 Years 0.6310% PA 2.0060% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6310% PA 2.2560% PA
For 4 years 0.6310% PA 2.5060% PA
For 5 years 0.6310% PA 2.6310% PA
EURO VALUE 28-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.0980% PA 0.6520% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1820% PA 0.5680% PA
For 12 Months -0.2393% PA 0.6357% PA
For 2 Years -0.2393% PA 1.1357% PA
For 3 Years -0.2393% PA 1.3857% PA
For 4 years -0.2393% PA 1.6357% PA
For 5 years -0.2393% PA 1.7607% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2460% PA 0.5040% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2198% PA 0.5302% PA
For 12 Months -0.1343% PA 0.7407% PA
For 2 Years -0.1343% PA 1.2407% PA
For 3 Years -0.1343% PA 1.4907% PA
For 4 Years -0.1343% PA 1.7407% PA
For 5 years -0.1343% PA 1.8657% PA