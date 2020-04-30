KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 30 04 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.5101% PA 1.2601% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.6119% PA 1.3619% PA

For 12 months 0.6598% PA 1.5348% PA

For 2 Years 0.6598% PA 2.0348% PA

For 3 Years 0.6598% PA 2.2848% PA

For 4 years 0.6598% PA 2.5348% PA

For 5 years 0.6598% PA 2.6598% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 30-04 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.3813% PA 1.1313% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4535% PA 1.2035% PA

For 12 Months 0.6178% PA 1.4928% PA

For 2 Years 0.6178% PA 2.9928% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6178% PA 2.2428% PA

For 4 years 0.6178% PA 2.4928% PA

For 5 years 0.6178% PA 2.6178% PA

EURO VALUE 30 04 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.0854% PA 0.6646% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1623% PA 0.5877% PA

For 12 Months 0.2101% PA 0.6649% PA

For 2 Years 0.2101% PA 1.1649% PA

For 3 Years 0.2101% PA 1.4149% PA

For 4 years 0.2101% PA 1.6649% PA

For 5 years 0.2101% PA 1.7899% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30 04 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2472% PA 0.5028% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2225% PA 0.5275% PA

For 12 Months 0.1410% PA 0.7340% PA

For 2 Years 0.1410% PA 1.2340% PA

For 3 Years 0.1410% PA 1.4840% PA

For 4 Years 0.1410% PA 1.7340% PA

For 5 years 0.1410% PA 1.8590% PA