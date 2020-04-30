Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 30 04 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.5101% PA 1.2601% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.6119% PA 1.3619% PA
For 12 months 0.6598% PA 1.5348% PA
For 2 Years 0.6598% PA 2.0348% PA
For 3 Years 0.6598% PA 2.2848% PA
For 4 years 0.6598% PA 2.5348% PA
For 5 years 0.6598% PA 2.6598% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 30-04 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.3813% PA 1.1313% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4535% PA 1.2035% PA
For 12 Months 0.6178% PA 1.4928% PA
For 2 Years 0.6178% PA 2.9928% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6178% PA 2.2428% PA
For 4 years 0.6178% PA 2.4928% PA
For 5 years 0.6178% PA 2.6178% PA
EURO VALUE 30 04 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.0854% PA 0.6646% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1623% PA 0.5877% PA
For 12 Months 0.2101% PA 0.6649% PA
For 2 Years 0.2101% PA 1.1649% PA
For 3 Years 0.2101% PA 1.4149% PA
For 4 years 0.2101% PA 1.6649% PA
For 5 years 0.2101% PA 1.7899% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30 04 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2472% PA 0.5028% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2225% PA 0.5275% PA
For 12 Months 0.1410% PA 0.7340% PA
For 2 Years 0.1410% PA 1.2340% PA
For 3 Years 0.1410% PA 1.4840% PA
For 4 Years 0.1410% PA 1.7340% PA
For 5 years 0.1410% PA 1.8590% PA