Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 04-05-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.3016% PA 1.0561% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.5095% PA 1.2595% PA
For 12 months 0.6146% PA 1.4896% PA
For 2 Years 0.6146% PA 1.9896% PA
For 3 Years 0.6146% PA 2.2396% PA
For 4 years 0.6146% PA 2.4896% PA
For 5 years 0.6146% PA 2.6146% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 05-05-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.3443% PA 1.0943% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4329% PA 1.1829% PA
For 12 Months 0.5756% PA 1.4506% PA
For 2 Years 0.5756% PA 1.9506% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5756% PA 2.2006% PA
For 4 years 0.5756% PA 2.4506% PA
For 5 years 0.5756% PA 2.5756% PA
EURO VALUE 05-05-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.0650% PA 0.6850% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1884% PA 0.5616% PA
For 12 Months -0.2284% PA 0.6466% PA
For 2 Years -0.2284% PA 1.1466% PA
For 3 Years -0.2284% PA 1.3966% PA
For 4 years -0.2284% PA 1.6466% PA
For 5 years -0.2284% PA 1.7716% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07-05-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2470% PA 0.5030% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2272% PA 0.5228% PA
For 12 Months -0.1303% PA 0.7447% PA
For 2 Years -0.1303% PA 1.2447% PA
For 3 Years -0.1303% PA 1.4947% PA
For 4 Years -0.1303% PA 1.7447% PA
For 5 years -0.1303% PA 1.8697% PA