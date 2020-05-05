KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 05-05-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.3061% PA 1.0561% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.5095% PA 1.2595% PA

For 12 months 0.6146% PA 1.4896% PA

For 2 Years 0.6146% PA 1.9896% PA

For 3 Years 0.6146% PA 2.2396% PA

For 4 years 0.6146% PA 2.4896% PA

For 5 years 0.6146% PA 2.6146% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 05-05-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.3443% PA 1.0943% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4329% PA 1.1829% PA

For 12 Months 0.5756% PA 1.4506% PA

For 2 Years 0.5756% PA 1.9506% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5756% PA 2.2006% PA

For 4 years 0.5756% PA 2.4506% PA

For 5 years 0.5756% PA 2.5756% PA

EURO VALUE 05-05-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.0650% PA 0.6850% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1884% PA 0.5616% PA

For 12 Months -0.2284% PA 0.6466% PA

For 2 Years -0.2284% PA 1.1466% PA

For 3 Years -0.2284% PA 1.3966% PA

For 4 years -0.2284% PA 1.6466% PA

For 5 years -0.2284% PA 1.7716% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07-05-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2470% PA 0.5030% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2272% PA 0.5228% PA

For 12 Months -0.1303% PA 0.7447% PA

For 2 Years -0.1303% PA 1.2447% PA

For 3 Years -0.1303% PA 1.4947% PA

For 4 Years -0.1303% PA 1.7447% PA

For 5 years -0.1303% PA 1.8697% PA