KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 06 05 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.2509% PA 1.0009% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.4545% PA 1.2045% PA
For 12 months 0.5786% PA 1.4536% PA
For 2 Years 0.5786% PA 1.9536% PA
For 3 Years 0.5786% PA 2.2036% PA
For 4 years 0.5786% PA 2.4536% PA
For 5 years 0.5786% PA 2.5786% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 06-05 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.2488% PA 0.9988% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3851% PA 1.1351% PA
For 12 Months 0.5128% PA 1.3878% PA
For 2 Years 0.5128% PA 1.8878% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5128% PA 2.1378% PA
For 4 years 0.5128% PA 2.3878% PA
For 5 years 0.5128% PA 2.5128% PA
EURO VALUE 06 05 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.0759% PA 0.6741% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1686% PA 0.5814% PA
For 12 Months 0.1686% PA 0.7064% PA
For 2 Years 0.1686% PA 1.2064% PA
For 3 Years 0.1686% PA 1.4564% PA
For 4 years 0.1686% PA 1.7064% PA
For 5 years 0.1686% PA 1.8314% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07 05 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2470% PA 0.5030% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2272% PA 0.5228% PA
For 12 Months 0.1303% PA 0.7447% PA
For 2 Years 0.1303% PA 1.2447% PA
For 3 Years 0.1303% PA 1.4947% PA
For 4 Years 0.1303% PA 1.7447% PA
For 5 years 0.1303% PA 1.8697% PA