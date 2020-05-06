(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 06 05 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.2509% PA 1.0009% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.4545% PA 1.2045% PA

For 12 months 0.5786% PA 1.4536% PA

For 2 Years 0.5786% PA 1.9536% PA

For 3 Years 0.5786% PA 2.2036% PA

For 4 years 0.5786% PA 2.4536% PA

For 5 years 0.5786% PA 2.5786% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 06-05 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.2488% PA 0.9988% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3851% PA 1.1351% PA

For 12 Months 0.5128% PA 1.3878% PA

For 2 Years 0.5128% PA 1.8878% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5128% PA 2.1378% PA

For 4 years 0.5128% PA 2.3878% PA

For 5 years 0.5128% PA 2.5128% PA

EURO VALUE 06 05 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.0759% PA 0.6741% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1686% PA 0.5814% PA

For 12 Months 0.1686% PA 0.7064% PA

For 2 Years 0.1686% PA 1.2064% PA

For 3 Years 0.1686% PA 1.4564% PA

For 4 years 0.1686% PA 1.7064% PA

For 5 years 0.1686% PA 1.8314% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07 05 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2470% PA 0.5030% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2272% PA 0.5228% PA

For 12 Months 0.1303% PA 0.7447% PA

For 2 Years 0.1303% PA 1.2447% PA

For 3 Years 0.1303% PA 1.4947% PA

For 4 Years 0.1303% PA 1.7447% PA

For 5 years 0.1303% PA 1.8697% PA