KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 07 05 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.2240% PA 0.9740% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.4501% PA 1.2001% PA

For 12 months 0.5813% PA 1.4563% PA

For 2 Years 0.5813% PA 1.9563% PA

For 3 Years 0.5813% PA 2.2063% PA

For 4 years 0.5813% PA 2.4563% PA

For 5 years 0.5813% PA 2.5813% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 07-05 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1995% PA 0.9495% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3709% PA 1.1209% PA

For 12 Months 0.5044% PA 1.3794% PA

For 2 Years 0.5044% PA 1.8794% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5044% PA 2.1794% PA

For 4 years 0.5044% PA 2.3794% PA

For 5 years 0.5044% PA 2.5044% PA

EURO VALUE 07 05 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.0451% PA 0.7049% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1969% PA 0.5834% PA

For 12 Months 0.1969% PA 0.6781% PA

For 2 Years 0.1969% PA 1.1781% PA

For 3 Years 0.1969% PA 1.4281% PA

For 4 years 0.1969% PA 1.6781% PA

For 5 years 0.1969% PA 1.8031% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07 05 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2470% PA 0.5030% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2272% PA 0.5228% PA

For 12 Months 0.1303% PA 0.7447% PA

For 2 Years 0.1303% PA 1.2447% PA

For 3 Years 0.1303% PA 1.4947% PA

For 4 Years 0.1303% PA 1.7447% PA

For 5 years 0.1303% PA 1.8697% PA