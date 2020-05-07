Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 07 05 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.2240% PA 0.9740% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.4501% PA 1.2001% PA
For 12 months 0.5813% PA 1.4563% PA
For 2 Years 0.5813% PA 1.9563% PA
For 3 Years 0.5813% PA 2.2063% PA
For 4 years 0.5813% PA 2.4563% PA
For 5 years 0.5813% PA 2.5813% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 07-05 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1995% PA 0.9495% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3709% PA 1.1209% PA
For 12 Months 0.5044% PA 1.3794% PA
For 2 Years 0.5044% PA 1.8794% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5044% PA 2.1794% PA
For 4 years 0.5044% PA 2.3794% PA
For 5 years 0.5044% PA 2.5044% PA
EURO VALUE 07 05 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.0451% PA 0.7049% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1969% PA 0.5834% PA
For 12 Months 0.1969% PA 0.6781% PA
For 2 Years 0.1969% PA 1.1781% PA
For 3 Years 0.1969% PA 1.4281% PA
For 4 years 0.1969% PA 1.6781% PA
For 5 years 0.1969% PA 1.8031% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07 05 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2470% PA 0.5030% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2272% PA 0.5228% PA
For 12 Months 0.1303% PA 0.7447% PA
For 2 Years 0.1303% PA 1.2447% PA
For 3 Years 0.1303% PA 1.4947% PA
For 4 Years 0.1303% PA 1.7447% PA
For 5 years 0.1303% PA 1.8697% PA