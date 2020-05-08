KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 08 05 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1976% PA 0.9476% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.4444% PA 1.1944% PA

For 12 months 0.5483% PA 1.4233% PA

For 2 Years 0.5483% PA 1.9233% PA

For 3 Years 0.5483% PA 2.1733% PA

For 4 years 0.5483% PA 2.4233% PA

For 5 years 0.5483% PA 2.5483% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 08-05 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1530% PA 0.9030% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3433% PA 1.0933% PA

For 12 Months 0.4978% PA 1.3728% PA

For 2 Years 0.4978% PA 1.8728% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4978% PA 2.1228% PA

For 4 years 0.4978% PA 2.3728% PA

For 5 years 0.4978% PA 2.4978% PA

EURO VALUE 08 05 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.0330% PA 0.7170% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1683% PA 0.5817% PA

For 12 Months 0.2003% PA 0.6747% PA

For 2 Years 0.2003% PA 1.1747% PA

For 3 Years 0.2003% PA 1.4247% PA

For 4 years 0.2003% PA 1.6747% PA

For 5 years 0.2003% PA 1.7997% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08 05 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2262% PA 0.5238% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2348% PA 0.5152% PA

For 12 Months 0.1292% PA 0.7458% PA

For 2 Years 0.1292% PA 1.2458% PA

For 3 Years 0.1292% PA 1.4958% PA

For 4 Years 0.1292% PA 1.7458% PA

For 5 years 0.1292% PA 1.8708% PA