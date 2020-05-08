Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 08 05 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1976% PA 0.9476% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.4444% PA 1.1944% PA
For 12 months 0.5483% PA 1.4233% PA
For 2 Years 0.5483% PA 1.9233% PA
For 3 Years 0.5483% PA 2.1733% PA
For 4 years 0.5483% PA 2.4233% PA
For 5 years 0.5483% PA 2.5483% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 08-05 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1530% PA 0.9030% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3433% PA 1.0933% PA
For 12 Months 0.4978% PA 1.3728% PA
For 2 Years 0.4978% PA 1.8728% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4978% PA 2.1228% PA
For 4 years 0.4978% PA 2.3728% PA
For 5 years 0.4978% PA 2.4978% PA
EURO VALUE 08 05 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.0330% PA 0.7170% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1683% PA 0.5817% PA
For 12 Months 0.2003% PA 0.6747% PA
For 2 Years 0.2003% PA 1.1747% PA
For 3 Years 0.2003% PA 1.4247% PA
For 4 years 0.2003% PA 1.6747% PA
For 5 years 0.2003% PA 1.7997% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08 05 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2262% PA 0.5238% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2348% PA 0.5152% PA
For 12 Months 0.1292% PA 0.7458% PA
For 2 Years 0.1292% PA 1.2458% PA
For 3 Years 0.1292% PA 1.4958% PA
For 4 Years 0.1292% PA 1.7458% PA
For 5 years 0.1292% PA 1.8708% PA