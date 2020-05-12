Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-05-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1846% PA 0.9346% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.4380% PA 1.1880% PA
For 12 months 0.5329% PA 1.4079% PA
For 2 Years 0.5329% PA 1.9079% PA
For 3 Years 0.5329% PA 2.1579% PA
For 4 years 0.5329% PA 2.4079% PA
For 5 years 0.5329% PA 2.5329% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 12-05-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1229% PA 0.8729% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3323% PA 1.0823% PA
For 12 Months 0.4965% PA 1.3715% PA
For 2 Years 0.4965% PA 1.8715% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4965% PA 2.1215% PA
For 4 years 0.4965% PA 2.3715% PA
For 5 years 0.4965% PA 2.4965% PA
EURO VALUE 12-05-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.0076% PA 0.7424% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1586% PA 0.5914% PA
For 12 Months -0.2101% PA 0.6649% PA
For 2 Years -0.2101% PA 1.1649% PA
For 3 Years -0.2101% PA 1.4149% PA
For 4 years -0.2101% PA 1.6649% PA
For 5 years -0.2101% PA 1.7899% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12-05-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2178% PA 0.5322% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2377% PA 0.5123% PA
For 12 Months -0.1248% PA 0.7502% PA
For 2 Years -0.1248% PA 1.2502% PA
For 3 Years -0.1248% PA 1.5002% PA
For 4 Years -0.1248% PA 1.7502% PA
For 5 years -0.1248% PA 1.8752% PA