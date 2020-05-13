KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 13 05 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1835% PA 0.9335% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.4089% PA 1.1589% PA

For 12 months 0.5156% PA 1.3906% PA

For 2 Years 0.5156% PA 1.8906% PA

For 3 Years 0.5156% PA 2.1406% PA

For 4 years 0.5156% PA 2.3906% PA

For 5 years 0.5156% PA 2.5156% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 13 05 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1093% PA 0.8593% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3006% PA 1.0506% PA

For 12 Months 0.4720% PA 1.3470% PA

For 2 Years 0.4720% PA 1.8470% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4720% PA 2.0970% PA

For 4 years 0.4720% PA 2.3470% PA

For 5 years 0.4720% PA 2.4720% PA

EURO VALUE 13 05 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.0254% PA 0.7246% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1333% PA 0.6167% PA

For 12 Months 0.2314% PA 0.1064% PA

For 2 Years 0.2314% PA 1.6064% PA

For 3 Years 0.2314% PA 1.8564% PA

For 4 years 0.2314% PA 1.1064% PA

For 5 years 0.2314% PA 1.2314% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13 05 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2223% PA 0.5277% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2382% PA 0.5118% PA

For 12 Months 0.1255% PA 0.7495% PA

For 2 Years 0.1255% PA 1.2495% PA

For 3 Years 0.1255% PA 1.4995% PA

For 4 Years 0.1255% PA 1.7495% PA

For 5 years 0.1255% PA 1.8745% PA