Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 14 05 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1740% PA 0.9240% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.4086% PA 1.1586% PA
For 12 months 0.5188% PA 1.3938% PA
For 2 Years 0.5188% PA 1.8938% PA
For 3 Years 0.5188% PA 2.1438% PA
For 4 years 0.5188% PA 2.3938% PA
For 5 years 0.5188% PA 2.5188% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 14 05 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.0933% PA 0.8433% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2804% PA 1.0304% PA
For 12 Months 0.4648% PA 1.3398% PA
For 2 Years 0.4648% PA 1.8398% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4648% PA 2.0898% PA
For 4 years 0.4648% PA 2.3398% PA
For 5 years 0.4648% PA 2.4648% PA
EURO VALUE 14 05 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.0193% PA 0.7307% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1383% PA 0.6117% PA
For 12 Months 0.2089% PA 0.6661% PA
For 2 Years 0.2089% PA 1.1661% PA
For 3 Years 0.2089% PA 1.4161% PA
For 4 years 0.2089% PA 1.6661% PA
For 5 years 0.2089% PA 1.7911% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14 05 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2223% PA 0.5277% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2433% PA 0.5067% PA
For 12 Months 0.1292% PA 0.7458% PA
For 2 Years 0.1292% PA 1.2458% PA
For 3 Years 0.1292% PA 1.4958% PA
For 4 Years 0.1292% PA 1.7458% PA
For 5 years 0.1292% PA 1.8708% PA