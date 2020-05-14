(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 14 05 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1740% PA 0.9240% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.4086% PA 1.1586% PA

For 12 months 0.5188% PA 1.3938% PA

For 2 Years 0.5188% PA 1.8938% PA

For 3 Years 0.5188% PA 2.1438% PA

For 4 years 0.5188% PA 2.3938% PA

For 5 years 0.5188% PA 2.5188% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 14 05 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.0933% PA 0.8433% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2804% PA 1.0304% PA

For 12 Months 0.4648% PA 1.3398% PA

For 2 Years 0.4648% PA 1.8398% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4648% PA 2.0898% PA

For 4 years 0.4648% PA 2.3398% PA

For 5 years 0.4648% PA 2.4648% PA

EURO VALUE 14 05 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.0193% PA 0.7307% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1383% PA 0.6117% PA

For 12 Months 0.2089% PA 0.6661% PA

For 2 Years 0.2089% PA 1.1661% PA

For 3 Years 0.2089% PA 1.4161% PA

For 4 years 0.2089% PA 1.6661% PA

For 5 years 0.2089% PA 1.7911% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14 05 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2223% PA 0.5277% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2433% PA 0.5067% PA

For 12 Months 0.1292% PA 0.7458% PA

For 2 Years 0.1292% PA 1.2458% PA

For 3 Years 0.1292% PA 1.4958% PA

For 4 Years 0.1292% PA 1.7458% PA

For 5 years 0.1292% PA 1.8708% PA