Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 15 05 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1424% PA 0.8924% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.4251% PA 1.1751% PA
For 12 months 0.5194% PA 1.3944% PA
For 2 Years 0.5194% PA 1.8944% PA
For 3 Years 0.5194% PA 2.1444% PA
For 4 years 0.5194% PA 2.3944% PA
For 5 years 0.5194% PA 2.5194% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 15-05 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.0844% PA 0.8344% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2775% PA 1.0275% PA
For 12 Months 0.4384% PA 1.3134% PA
For 2 Years 0.4384% PA 1.8134% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4384% PA 2.0634% PA
For 4 years 0.4384% PA 2.3134% PA
For 5 years 0.4384% PA 2.4384% PA
EURO VALUE 15 05 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.0067% PA 0.7433% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1334% PA 0.6166% PA
For 12 Months 0.2059% PA 0.6691% PA
For 2 Years 0.2059% PA 1.1691% PA
For 3 Years 0.2059% PA 1.4191% PA
For 4 years 0.2059% PA 1.6691% PA
For 5 years 0.2059% PA 1.7941% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15 05 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2278% PA 0.5222% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2327% PA 0.5173% PA
For 12 Months 0.1307% PA 0.7443% PA
For 2 Years 0.1307% PA 1.2443% PA
For 3 Years 0.1307% PA 1.4943% PA
For 4 Years 0.1307% PA 1.7443% PA
For 5 years 0.1307% PA 1.8693% PA