KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 15 05 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1424% PA 0.8924% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.4251% PA 1.1751% PA

For 12 months 0.5194% PA 1.3944% PA

For 2 Years 0.5194% PA 1.8944% PA

For 3 Years 0.5194% PA 2.1444% PA

For 4 years 0.5194% PA 2.3944% PA

For 5 years 0.5194% PA 2.5194% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 15-05 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.0844% PA 0.8344% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2775% PA 1.0275% PA

For 12 Months 0.4384% PA 1.3134% PA

For 2 Years 0.4384% PA 1.8134% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4384% PA 2.0634% PA

For 4 years 0.4384% PA 2.3134% PA

For 5 years 0.4384% PA 2.4384% PA

EURO VALUE 15 05 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.0067% PA 0.7433% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1334% PA 0.6166% PA

For 12 Months 0.2059% PA 0.6691% PA

For 2 Years 0.2059% PA 1.1691% PA

For 3 Years 0.2059% PA 1.4191% PA

For 4 years 0.2059% PA 1.6691% PA

For 5 years 0.2059% PA 1.7941% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15 05 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2278% PA 0.5222% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2327% PA 0.5173% PA

For 12 Months 0.1307% PA 0.7443% PA

For 2 Years 0.1307% PA 1.2443% PA

For 3 Years 0.1307% PA 1.4943% PA

For 4 Years 0.1307% PA 1.7443% PA

For 5 years 0.1307% PA 1.8693% PA