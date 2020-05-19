KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 19-05-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1305% PA 0.8805% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.4090% PA 1.1590% PA

For 12 months 0.5054% PA 1.3804% PA

For 2 Years 0.5054% PA 1.8804% PA

For 3 Years 0.5054% PA 2.1304% PA

For 4 years 0.5054% PA 2.3804% PA

For 5 years 0.5054% PA 2.5054% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 19-05-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.0423% PA 0.7923% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2655% PA 1.0155% PA

For 12 Months 0.4320% PA 1.3070% PA

For 2 Years 0.4320% PA 1.8070% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4320% PA 2.0570% PA

For 4 years 0.4320% PA 2.3070% PA

For 5 years 0.4320% PA 2.4320% PA

EURO VALUE 19-05-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.0130% PA 0.7630% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1314% PA 0.6186% PA

For 12 Months -0.1913% PA 0.6837% PA

For 2 Years -0.1913% PA 1.1837% PA

For 3 Years -0.1913% PA 1.4337% PA

For 4 years -0.1913% PA 1.6837% PA

For 5 years -0.1913% PA 1.8087% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19-05-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2232% PA 0.5268% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2317% PA 0.5183% PA

For 12 Months -0.1262% PA 0.7488% PA

For 2 Years -0.1262% PA 1.2488% PA

For 3 Years -0.1262% PA 1.4988% PA

For 4 Years -0.1262% PA 1.7488% PA

For 5 years -0.1262% PA 1.8738% PA