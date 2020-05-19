Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 19-05-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1305% PA 0.8805% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.4090% PA 1.1590% PA
For 12 months 0.5054% PA 1.3804% PA
For 2 Years 0.5054% PA 1.8804% PA
For 3 Years 0.5054% PA 2.1304% PA
For 4 years 0.5054% PA 2.3804% PA
For 5 years 0.5054% PA 2.5054% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 19-05-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.0423% PA 0.7923% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2655% PA 1.0155% PA
For 12 Months 0.4320% PA 1.3070% PA
For 2 Years 0.4320% PA 1.8070% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4320% PA 2.0570% PA
For 4 years 0.4320% PA 2.3070% PA
For 5 years 0.4320% PA 2.4320% PA
EURO VALUE 19-05-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.0130% PA 0.7630% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1314% PA 0.6186% PA
For 12 Months -0.1913% PA 0.6837% PA
For 2 Years -0.1913% PA 1.1837% PA
For 3 Years -0.1913% PA 1.4337% PA
For 4 years -0.1913% PA 1.6837% PA
For 5 years -0.1913% PA 1.8087% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19-05-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2232% PA 0.5268% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2317% PA 0.5183% PA
For 12 Months -0.1262% PA 0.7488% PA
For 2 Years -0.1262% PA 1.2488% PA
For 3 Years -0.1262% PA 1.4988% PA
For 4 Years -0.1262% PA 1.7488% PA
For 5 years -0.1262% PA 1.8738% PA