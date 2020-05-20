Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 20 05 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1266% PA 1.8766% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.3781% PA 1.1281% PA
For 12 months 0.4683% PA 1.3433% PA
For 2 Years 0.4683% PA 1.8433% PA
For 3 Years 0.4683% PA 2.0933% PA
For 4 years 0.4683% PA 2.3433% PA
For 5 years 0.4683% PA 2.4683% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 20 05 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.0270% PA 0.7770% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2476% PA 0.9976% PA
For 12 Months 0.4053% PA 1.2803% PA
For 2 Years 0.4053% PA 1.7803% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4053% PA 2.0303% PA
For 4 years 0.4053% PA 2.2803% PA
For 5 years 0.4053% PA 2.4053% PA
EURO VALUE 20 05 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.0159% PA 0.7659% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1274% PA 0.6226% PA
For 12 Months 0.1854% PA 0.6896% PA
For 2 Years 0.1854% PA 1.1896% PA
For 3 Years 0.1854% PA 1.4396% PA
For 4 years 0.1854% PA 1.6896% PA
For 5 years 0.1854% PA 1.8146% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20 05 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2227% PA 0.5273% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2337% PA 0.5163% PA
For 12 Months 0.1268% PA 0.7482% PA
For 2 Years 0.1268% PA 1.2482% PA
For 3 Years 0.1268% PA 1.4982% PA
For 4 Years 0.1268% PA 1.7482% PA
For 5 years 0.1268% PA 1.8732% PA