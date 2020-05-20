KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 20 05 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1266% PA 1.8766% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.3781% PA 1.1281% PA

For 12 months 0.4683% PA 1.3433% PA

For 2 Years 0.4683% PA 1.8433% PA

For 3 Years 0.4683% PA 2.0933% PA

For 4 years 0.4683% PA 2.3433% PA

For 5 years 0.4683% PA 2.4683% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 20 05 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.0270% PA 0.7770% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2476% PA 0.9976% PA

For 12 Months 0.4053% PA 1.2803% PA

For 2 Years 0.4053% PA 1.7803% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4053% PA 2.0303% PA

For 4 years 0.4053% PA 2.2803% PA

For 5 years 0.4053% PA 2.4053% PA

EURO VALUE 20 05 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.0159% PA 0.7659% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1274% PA 0.6226% PA

For 12 Months 0.1854% PA 0.6896% PA

For 2 Years 0.1854% PA 1.1896% PA

For 3 Years 0.1854% PA 1.4396% PA

For 4 years 0.1854% PA 1.6896% PA

For 5 years 0.1854% PA 1.8146% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20 05 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2227% PA 0.5273% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2337% PA 0.5163% PA

For 12 Months 0.1268% PA 0.7482% PA

For 2 Years 0.1268% PA 1.2482% PA

For 3 Years 0.1268% PA 1.4982% PA

For 4 Years 0.1268% PA 1.7482% PA

For 5 years 0.1268% PA 1.8732% PA