Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 21 05 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1241% PA 1.8741% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.3404% PA 1.0904% PA
For 12 months 0.4719% PA 1.3469% PA
For 2 Years 0.4719% PA 1.8469% PA
For 3 Years 0.4719% PA 2.0969% PA
For 4 years 0.4719% PA 2.3469% PA
For 5 years 0.4719% PA 2.4719% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 21 05 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.0249% PA 0.7749% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2359% PA 0.9859% PA
For 12 Months 0.3936% PA 1.2686% PA
For 2 Years 0.3936% PA 1.7686% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3936% PA 2.0186% PA
For 4 years 0.3936% PA 2.2686% PA
For 5 years 0.3936% PA 2.3936% PA
EURO VALUE 21 05 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.0419% PA 0.7919% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1256% PA 0.6244% PA
For 12 Months 0.1846% PA 0.6904% PA
For 2 Years 0.1846% PA 1.1904% PA
For 3 Years 0.1846% PA 1.4404% PA
For 4 years 0.1846% PA 1.6904% PA
For 5 years 0.1846% PA 1.8154% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21 05 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2232% PA 0.5268% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2327% PA 0.5173% PA
For 12 Months 0.1277% PA 0.7473% PA
For 2 Years 0.1277% PA 1.2473% PA
For 3 Years 0.1277% PA 1.4973% PA
For 4 Years 0.1277% PA 1.7473% PA
For 5 years 0.1277% PA 1.8723% PA