KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 21 05 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1241% PA 1.8741% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.3404% PA 1.0904% PA

For 12 months 0.4719% PA 1.3469% PA

For 2 Years 0.4719% PA 1.8469% PA

For 3 Years 0.4719% PA 2.0969% PA

For 4 years 0.4719% PA 2.3469% PA

For 5 years 0.4719% PA 2.4719% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 21 05 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.0249% PA 0.7749% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2359% PA 0.9859% PA

For 12 Months 0.3936% PA 1.2686% PA

For 2 Years 0.3936% PA 1.7686% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3936% PA 2.0186% PA

For 4 years 0.3936% PA 2.2686% PA

For 5 years 0.3936% PA 2.3936% PA

EURO VALUE 21 05 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.0419% PA 0.7919% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1256% PA 0.6244% PA

For 12 Months 0.1846% PA 0.6904% PA

For 2 Years 0.1846% PA 1.1904% PA

For 3 Years 0.1846% PA 1.4404% PA

For 4 years 0.1846% PA 1.6904% PA

For 5 years 0.1846% PA 1.8154% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21 05 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2232% PA 0.5268% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2327% PA 0.5173% PA

For 12 Months 0.1277% PA 0.7473% PA

For 2 Years 0.1277% PA 1.2473% PA

For 3 Years 0.1277% PA 1.4973% PA

For 4 Years 0.1277% PA 1.7473% PA

For 5 years 0.1277% PA 1.8723% PA