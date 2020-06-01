KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 01 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1000% PA 1.8500% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.2650% PA 1.0150% PA

For 12 months 0.4269% PA 1.3019% PA

For 2 Years 0.4269% PA 1.8019% PA

For 3 Years 0.4269% PA 2.0519% PA

For 4 years 0.4269% PA 2.3019% PA

For 5 years 0.4269% PA 2.4269% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 01 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.0134% PA 0.7366% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1361% PA 0.8861% PA

For 12 Months 0.3271% PA 1.2021% PA

For 2 Years 0.3271% PA 1.7021% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3271% PA 1.9521% PA

For 4 years 0.3271% PA 2.2021% PA

For 5 years 0.3271% PA 2.3271% PA

EURO VALUE 01 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.0971% PA 0.8471% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0667% PA 0.6833% PA

For 12 Months -0.1323% PA 0.7427% PA

For 2 Years -0.1323% PA 1.2427% PA

For 3 Years -0.1323% PA 1.4927% PA

For 4 years -0.1323% PA 1.7427% PA

For 5 years -0.1323% PA 1.8677% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 01 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2082% PA 0.5418% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2432% PA 0.5068% PA

For 12 Months 0.1297% PA 0.7453% PA

For 2 Years 0.1297% PA 1.2453% PA

For 3 Years 0.1297% PA 1.4953% PA

For 4 Years 0.1297% PA 1.7453% PA

For 5 years 0.1297% PA 1.8703% PA