Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 01 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1000% PA 1.8500% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.2650% PA 1.0150% PA
For 12 months 0.4269% PA 1.3019% PA
For 2 Years 0.4269% PA 1.8019% PA
For 3 Years 0.4269% PA 2.0519% PA
For 4 years 0.4269% PA 2.3019% PA
For 5 years 0.4269% PA 2.4269% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 01 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.0134% PA 0.7366% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1361% PA 0.8861% PA
For 12 Months 0.3271% PA 1.2021% PA
For 2 Years 0.3271% PA 1.7021% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3271% PA 1.9521% PA
For 4 years 0.3271% PA 2.2021% PA
For 5 years 0.3271% PA 2.3271% PA
EURO VALUE 01 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.0971% PA 0.8471% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0667% PA 0.6833% PA
For 12 Months -0.1323% PA 0.7427% PA
For 2 Years -0.1323% PA 1.2427% PA
For 3 Years -0.1323% PA 1.4927% PA
For 4 years -0.1323% PA 1.7427% PA
For 5 years -0.1323% PA 1.8677% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 01 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2082% PA 0.5418% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2432% PA 0.5068% PA
For 12 Months 0.1297% PA 0.7453% PA
For 2 Years 0.1297% PA 1.2453% PA
For 3 Years 0.1297% PA 1.4953% PA
For 4 Years 0.1297% PA 1.7453% PA
For 5 years 0.1297% PA 1.8703% PA