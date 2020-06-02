(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 02 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0940% PA 1.8440% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.2598% PA 1.0098% PA

For 12 months 0.4235% PA 1.2985% PA

For 2 Years 0.4235% PA 1.7985% PA

For 3 Years 0.4235% PA 2.0485% PA

For 4 years 0.4235% PA 2.2985% PA

For 5 years 0.4235% PA 2.4235% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 02 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.0223% PA 0.7278% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1298% PA 0.8798% PA

For 12 Months 0.3149% PA 0.1899% PA

For 2 Years 0.3149% PA 1.6899% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3149% PA 1.9399% PA

For 4 years 0.3149% PA 2.1899% PA

For 5 years 0.3149% PA 2.3149% PA

EURO VALUE 02 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.0966% PA 0.8466% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0524% PA 0.6976% PA

For 12 Months -0.1287% PA 0.7463% PA

For 2 Years -0.1287% PA 1.2463% PA

For 3 Years -0.1287% PA 1.4963% PA

For 4 years -0.1287% PA 1.7463% PA

For 5 years -0.1287% PA 1.8713% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2092% PA 0.5408% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2475% PA 0.5025% PA

For 12 Months 0.1317% PA 0.7433% PA

For 2 Years 0.1317% PA 1.2433% PA

For 3 Years 0.1317% PA 1.4933% PA

For 4 Years 0.1317% PA 1.7433% PA

For 5 years 0.1317% PA 1.8683% PA