Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 02 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0940% PA 1.8440% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.2598% PA 1.0098% PA
For 12 months 0.4235% PA 1.2985% PA
For 2 Years 0.4235% PA 1.7985% PA
For 3 Years 0.4235% PA 2.0485% PA
For 4 years 0.4235% PA 2.2985% PA
For 5 years 0.4235% PA 2.4235% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 02 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.0223% PA 0.7278% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1298% PA 0.8798% PA
For 12 Months 0.3149% PA 0.1899% PA
For 2 Years 0.3149% PA 1.6899% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3149% PA 1.9399% PA
For 4 years 0.3149% PA 2.1899% PA
For 5 years 0.3149% PA 2.3149% PA
EURO VALUE 02 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.0966% PA 0.8466% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0524% PA 0.6976% PA
For 12 Months -0.1287% PA 0.7463% PA
For 2 Years -0.1287% PA 1.2463% PA
For 3 Years -0.1287% PA 1.4963% PA
For 4 years -0.1287% PA 1.7463% PA
For 5 years -0.1287% PA 1.8713% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2092% PA 0.5408% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2475% PA 0.5025% PA
For 12 Months 0.1317% PA 0.7433% PA
For 2 Years 0.1317% PA 1.2433% PA
For 3 Years 0.1317% PA 1.4933% PA
For 4 Years 0.1317% PA 1.7433% PA
For 5 years 0.1317% PA 1.8683% PA