KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-06-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0871% PA 0.8371% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.2463% PA 0.9963% PA

For 12 months 0.3875% PA 1.2625% PA

For 2 Years 0.3875% PA 1.7625% PA

For 3 Years 0.3875% PA 2.0125% PA

For 4 years 0.3875% PA 2.2625% PA

For 5 years 0.3875% PA 2.3875% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 03-06-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0374% PA 0.7126% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1323% PA 0.8823% PA

For 12 Months 0.3175% PA 1.1925% PA

For 2 Years 0.3175% PA 1.6925% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3175% PA 1.9425% PA

For 4 years 0.3175% PA 2.1925% PA

For 5 years 0.3175% PA 2.3175% PA

EURO VALUE 03-06-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1000% PA 0.8500% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0503% PA 0.6997% PA

For 12 Months -0.1314% PA 0.7436% PA

For 2 Years -0.1314% PA 1.2436% PA

For 3 Years -0.1314% PA 1.4936% PA

For 4 years -0.1314% PA 1.7436% PA

For 5 years -0.1314% PA 1.8686% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03-06-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2082% PA 0.5418% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2487% PA 0.5013% PA

For 12 Months -0.1307% PA 0.7443% PA

For 2 Years -0.1307% PA 1.2443% PA

For 3 Years -0.1307% PA 1.4943% PA

For 4 Years -0.1307% PA 1.7443% PA

For 5 years -0.1307% PA 1.8693% PA