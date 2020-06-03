Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-06-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0871% PA 0.8371% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.2463% PA 0.9963% PA
For 12 months 0.3875% PA 1.2625% PA
For 2 Years 0.3875% PA 1.7625% PA
For 3 Years 0.3875% PA 2.0125% PA
For 4 years 0.3875% PA 2.2625% PA
For 5 years 0.3875% PA 2.3875% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 03-06-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0374% PA 0.7126% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1323% PA 0.8823% PA
For 12 Months 0.3175% PA 1.1925% PA
For 2 Years 0.3175% PA 1.6925% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3175% PA 1.9425% PA
For 4 years 0.3175% PA 2.1925% PA
For 5 years 0.3175% PA 2.3175% PA
EURO VALUE 03-06-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1000% PA 0.8500% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0503% PA 0.6997% PA
For 12 Months -0.1314% PA 0.7436% PA
For 2 Years -0.1314% PA 1.2436% PA
For 3 Years -0.1314% PA 1.4936% PA
For 4 years -0.1314% PA 1.7436% PA
For 5 years -0.1314% PA 1.8686% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03-06-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2082% PA 0.5418% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2487% PA 0.5013% PA
For 12 Months -0.1307% PA 0.7443% PA
For 2 Years -0.1307% PA 1.2443% PA
For 3 Years -0.1307% PA 1.4943% PA
For 4 Years -0.1307% PA 1.7443% PA
For 5 years -0.1307% PA 1.8693% PA