Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 05 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0766% PA 0.8266% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.2265% PA 0.9765% PA
For 12 months 0.3725% PA 1.2475% PA
For 2 Years 0.3725% PA 1.7475% PA
For 3 Years 0.3725% PA 1.9975% PA
For 4 years 0.3725% PA 2.2475% PA
For 5 years 0.3725% PA 2.3725% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 05 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0148% PA 0.7353% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1310% PA 0.8810% PA
For 12 Months 0.3160% PA 1.1910% PA
For 2 Years 0.3160% PA 1.6910% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3160% PA 1.9410% PA
For 4 years 0.3160% PA 2.1910% PA
For 5 years 0.3160% PA 2.3160% PA
EURO VALUE 05 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1113% PA 0.8613% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0237% PA 0.7263% PA
For 12 Months -0.1250% PA 0.7500% PA
For 2 Years -0.1250% PA 1.2500% PA
For 3 Years -0.1250% PA 1.5000% PA
For 4 years -0.1250% PA 1.7500% PA
For 5 years -0.1250% PA 1.8750% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1985% PA 0.5515% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2440% PA 0.5060% PA
For 12 Months 0.1415% PA 0.7335% PA
For 2 Years 0.1415% PA 1.2335% PA
For 3 Years 0.1415% PA 1.4835% PA
For 4 Years 0.1415% PA 1.7335% PA
For 5 years 0.1415% PA 1.8585% PA