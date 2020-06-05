KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 05 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0766% PA 0.8266% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.2265% PA 0.9765% PA

For 12 months 0.3725% PA 1.2475% PA

For 2 Years 0.3725% PA 1.7475% PA

For 3 Years 0.3725% PA 1.9975% PA

For 4 years 0.3725% PA 2.2475% PA

For 5 years 0.3725% PA 2.3725% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 05 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0148% PA 0.7353% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1310% PA 0.8810% PA

For 12 Months 0.3160% PA 1.1910% PA

For 2 Years 0.3160% PA 1.6910% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3160% PA 1.9410% PA

For 4 years 0.3160% PA 2.1910% PA

For 5 years 0.3160% PA 2.3160% PA

EURO VALUE 05 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1113% PA 0.8613% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0237% PA 0.7263% PA

For 12 Months -0.1250% PA 0.7500% PA

For 2 Years -0.1250% PA 1.2500% PA

For 3 Years -0.1250% PA 1.5000% PA

For 4 years -0.1250% PA 1.7500% PA

For 5 years -0.1250% PA 1.8750% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1985% PA 0.5515% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2440% PA 0.5060% PA

For 12 Months 0.1415% PA 0.7335% PA

For 2 Years 0.1415% PA 1.2335% PA

For 3 Years 0.1415% PA 1.4835% PA

For 4 Years 0.1415% PA 1.7335% PA

For 5 years 0.1415% PA 1.8585% PA