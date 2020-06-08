Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 08 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0676% PA 0.8176% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.2305% PA 0.9805% PA
For 12 months 0.3778% PA 1.2528% PA
For 2 Years 0.3778% PA 1.7528% PA
For 3 Years 0.3778% PA 2.0028% PA
For 4 years 0.3778% PA 2.2528% PA
For 5 years 0.3778% PA 2.3778% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 08 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0185% PA 0.7315% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1320% PA 0.8820% PA
For 12 Months 0.3183% PA 1.1933% PA
For 2 Years 0.3183% PA 1.6933% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3183% PA 1.9433% PA
For 4 years 0.3183% PA 2.1933% PA
For 5 years 0.3183% PA 2.3183% PA
EURO VALUE 08 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1047% PA 0.8547% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0114% PA 0.7386% PA
For 12 Months -0.1116% PA 0.7634% PA
For 2 Years -0.1116% PA 1.2634% PA
For 3 Years -0.1116% PA 1.5134% PA
For 4 years -0.1116% PA 1.7634% PA
For 5 years -0.1116% PA 1.8884% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1998% PA 0.5502% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2452% PA 0.5048% PA
For 12 Months 0.1427% PA 0.7323% PA
For 2 Years 0.1427% PA 1.2323% PA
For 3 Years 0.1427% PA 1.4823% PA
For 4 Years 0.1427% PA 1.7323% PA
For 5 years 0.1427% PA 1.8573% PA