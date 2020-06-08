(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 08 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0676% PA 0.8176% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.2305% PA 0.9805% PA

For 12 months 0.3778% PA 1.2528% PA

For 2 Years 0.3778% PA 1.7528% PA

For 3 Years 0.3778% PA 2.0028% PA

For 4 years 0.3778% PA 2.2528% PA

For 5 years 0.3778% PA 2.3778% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 08 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0185% PA 0.7315% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1320% PA 0.8820% PA

For 12 Months 0.3183% PA 1.1933% PA

For 2 Years 0.3183% PA 1.6933% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3183% PA 1.9433% PA

For 4 years 0.3183% PA 2.1933% PA

For 5 years 0.3183% PA 2.3183% PA

EURO VALUE 08 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1047% PA 0.8547% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0114% PA 0.7386% PA

For 12 Months -0.1116% PA 0.7634% PA

For 2 Years -0.1116% PA 1.2634% PA

For 3 Years -0.1116% PA 1.5134% PA

For 4 years -0.1116% PA 1.7634% PA

For 5 years -0.1116% PA 1.8884% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1998% PA 0.5502% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2452% PA 0.5048% PA

For 12 Months 0.1427% PA 0.7323% PA

For 2 Years 0.1427% PA 1.2323% PA

For 3 Years 0.1427% PA 1.4823% PA

For 4 Years 0.1427% PA 1.7323% PA

For 5 years 0.1427% PA 1.8573% PA