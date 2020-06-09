Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 09 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0629% PA 0.8129% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.2313% PA 0.9813% PA
For 12 months 0.3840% PA 1.2590% PA
For 2 Years 0.3840% PA 1.7590% PA
For 3 Years 0.3840% PA 2.0090% PA
For 4 years 0.3840% PA 2.2590% PA
For 5 years 0.3840% PA 2.3840% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 09 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0311% PA 0.7189% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1305% PA 0.8805% PA
For 12 Months 0.3158% PA 1.1908% PA
For 2 Years 0.3158% PA 1.6908% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3158% PA 1.9408% PA
For 4 years 0.3158% PA 2.1908% PA
For 5 years 0.3158% PA 2.3158% PA
EURO VALUE 09 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1284% PA 0.8784% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0074% PA 0.7426% PA
For 12 Months -0.1047% PA 0.7703% PA
For 2 Years -0.1047% PA 1.2703% PA
For 3 Years -0.1047% PA 1.5203% PA
For 4 years -0.1047% PA 1.7703% PA
For 5 years -0.1047% PA 1.8953% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2028% PA 0.5472% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2470% PA 0.5030% PA
For 12 Months 0.1388% PA 0.7362% PA
For 2 Years 0.1388% PA 1.2362% PA
For 3 Years 0.1388% PA 1.4862% PA
For 4 Years 0.1388% PA 1.7362% PA
For 5 years 0.1388% PA 1.8612% PA