(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 09 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0629% PA 0.8129% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.2313% PA 0.9813% PA

For 12 months 0.3840% PA 1.2590% PA

For 2 Years 0.3840% PA 1.7590% PA

For 3 Years 0.3840% PA 2.0090% PA

For 4 years 0.3840% PA 2.2590% PA

For 5 years 0.3840% PA 2.3840% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 09 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0311% PA 0.7189% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1305% PA 0.8805% PA

For 12 Months 0.3158% PA 1.1908% PA

For 2 Years 0.3158% PA 1.6908% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3158% PA 1.9408% PA

For 4 years 0.3158% PA 2.1908% PA

For 5 years 0.3158% PA 2.3158% PA

EURO VALUE 09 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1284% PA 0.8784% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0074% PA 0.7426% PA

For 12 Months -0.1047% PA 0.7703% PA

For 2 Years -0.1047% PA 1.2703% PA

For 3 Years -0.1047% PA 1.5203% PA

For 4 years -0.1047% PA 1.7703% PA

For 5 years -0.1047% PA 1.8953% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2028% PA 0.5472% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2470% PA 0.5030% PA

For 12 Months 0.1388% PA 0.7362% PA

For 2 Years 0.1388% PA 1.2362% PA

For 3 Years 0.1388% PA 1.4862% PA

For 4 Years 0.1388% PA 1.7362% PA

For 5 years 0.1388% PA 1.8612% PA