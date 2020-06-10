Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Wed 10th June 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 10 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0598% PA 0.8098% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.2334% PA 0.9834% PA
For 12 months 0.3799% PA 1.2549% PA
For 2 Years 0.3799% PA 1.7549% PA
For 3 Years 0.3799% PA 2.0049% PA
For 4 years 0.3799% PA 2.2549% PA
For 5 years 0.3799% PA 2.3799% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 10 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0296% PA 0.7204% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1308% PA 0.8808% PA
For 12 Months 0.3180% PA 1.1930% PA
For 2 Years 0.3180% PA 1.6930% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3180% PA 1.9430% PA
For 4 years 0.3180% PA 2.1930% PA
For 5 years 0.3180% PA 2.3180% PA
EURO VALUE 10 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1310% PA 0.8810% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0214% PA 0.7286% PA
For 12 Months -0.0879% PA 0.7871% PA
For 2 Years -0.0879% PA 1.2871% PA
For 3 Years -0.0879% PA 1.5371% PA
For 4 years -0.0879% PA 1.7871% PA
For 5 years -0.0879% PA 1.9121% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2008% PA 0.5492% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2450% PA 0.5050% PA
For 12 Months 0.1400% PA 0.7350% PA
For 2 Years 0.1400% PA 1.2350% PA
For 3 Years 0.1400% PA 1.4850% PA
For 4 Years 0.1400% PA 1.7350% PA
For 5 years 0.1400% PA 1.8600% PA