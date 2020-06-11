(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 11-06-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0646% PA 0.8146% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.2105% PA 0.9605% PA

For 12 months 0.3828% PA 1.2578% PA

For 2 Years 0.3828% PA 1.7578% PA

For 3 Years 0.3828% PA 2.0078% PA

For 4 years 0.3828% PA 2.2578% PA

For 5 years 0.3828% PA 2.3828% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 11-06-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0528% PA 0.6973% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1188% PA 0.8688% PA

For 12 Months 0.3198% PA 1.1948% PA

For 2 Years 0.3198% PA 1.6948% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3198% PA 1.9448% PA

For 4 years 0.3198% PA 2.1948% PA

For 5 years 0.3198% PA 2.3198% PA

EURO VALUE 11-06-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1289% PA 0.8789% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0154% PA 0.7346% PA

For 12 Months -0.0923% PA 0.7827% PA

For 2 Years -0.0923% PA 1.2827% PA

For 3 Years -0.0923% PA 1.5327% PA

For 4 years -0.0923% PA 1.7827% PA

For 5 years -0.0923% PA 1.9077% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11-06-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1988% PA 0.5512% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2410% PA 0.5090% PA

For 12 Months -0.1417% PA 0.7333% PA

For 2 Years -0.1417% PA 1.2333% PA

For 3 Years -0.1417% PA 1.4833% PA

For 4 Years -0.1417% PA 1.7333% PA

For 5 years -0.1417% PA 1.8583% PA