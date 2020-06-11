Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 11-06-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0646% PA 0.8146% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.2105% PA 0.9605% PA
For 12 months 0.3828% PA 1.2578% PA
For 2 Years 0.3828% PA 1.7578% PA
For 3 Years 0.3828% PA 2.0078% PA
For 4 years 0.3828% PA 2.2578% PA
For 5 years 0.3828% PA 2.3828% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 11-06-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0528% PA 0.6973% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1188% PA 0.8688% PA
For 12 Months 0.3198% PA 1.1948% PA
For 2 Years 0.3198% PA 1.6948% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3198% PA 1.9448% PA
For 4 years 0.3198% PA 2.1948% PA
For 5 years 0.3198% PA 2.3198% PA
EURO VALUE 11-06-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1289% PA 0.8789% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0154% PA 0.7346% PA
For 12 Months -0.0923% PA 0.7827% PA
For 2 Years -0.0923% PA 1.2827% PA
For 3 Years -0.0923% PA 1.5327% PA
For 4 years -0.0923% PA 1.7827% PA
For 5 years -0.0923% PA 1.9077% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11-06-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1988% PA 0.5512% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2410% PA 0.5090% PA
For 12 Months -0.1417% PA 0.7333% PA
For 2 Years -0.1417% PA 1.2333% PA
For 3 Years -0.1417% PA 1.4833% PA
For 4 Years -0.1417% PA 1.7333% PA
For 5 years -0.1417% PA 1.8583% PA