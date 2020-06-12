Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-06-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0684% PA 0.8184% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1765% PA 0.9265% PA
For 12 months 0.3955% PA 1.2705% PA
For 2 Years 0.3955% PA 1.7705% PA
For 3 Years 0.3955% PA 2.0205% PA
For 4 years 0.3955% PA 2.2705% PA
For 5 years 0.3955% PA 2.3955% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 12-06-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0480% PA 0.7020% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1178% PA 0.8678% PA
For 12 Months 0.3098% PA 1.1848% PA
For 2 Years 0.3098% PA 1.6848% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3098% PA 1.9348% PA
For 4 years 0.3098% PA 2.1848% PA
For 5 years 0.3098% PA 2.3098% PA
EURO VALUE 12-06-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1217% PA 0.8717% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0177% PA 0.7323% PA
For 12 Months -0.0940% PA 0.7810% PA
For 2 Years -0.0940% PA 1.2810% PA
For 3 Years -0.0940% PA 1.5310% PA
For 4 years -0.0940% PA 1.7810% PA
For 5 years -0.0940% PA 1.9060% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12-06-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1990% PA 0.5510% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2383% PA 0.5117% PA
For 12 Months -0.1413% PA 0.7337% PA
For 2 Years -0.1413% PA 1.2337% PA
For 3 Years -0.1413% PA 1.4837% PA
For 4 Years -0.1413% PA 1.7337% PA
For 5 years -0.1413% PA 1.8587% PA