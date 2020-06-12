(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-06-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0684% PA 0.8184% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1765% PA 0.9265% PA

For 12 months 0.3955% PA 1.2705% PA

For 2 Years 0.3955% PA 1.7705% PA

For 3 Years 0.3955% PA 2.0205% PA

For 4 years 0.3955% PA 2.2705% PA

For 5 years 0.3955% PA 2.3955% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 12-06-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0480% PA 0.7020% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1178% PA 0.8678% PA

For 12 Months 0.3098% PA 1.1848% PA

For 2 Years 0.3098% PA 1.6848% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3098% PA 1.9348% PA

For 4 years 0.3098% PA 2.1848% PA

For 5 years 0.3098% PA 2.3098% PA

EURO VALUE 12-06-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1217% PA 0.8717% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0177% PA 0.7323% PA

For 12 Months -0.0940% PA 0.7810% PA

For 2 Years -0.0940% PA 1.2810% PA

For 3 Years -0.0940% PA 1.5310% PA

For 4 years -0.0940% PA 1.7810% PA

For 5 years -0.0940% PA 1.9060% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12-06-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1990% PA 0.5510% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2383% PA 0.5117% PA

For 12 Months -0.1413% PA 0.7337% PA

For 2 Years -0.1413% PA 1.2337% PA

For 3 Years -0.1413% PA 1.4837% PA

For 4 Years -0.1413% PA 1.7337% PA

For 5 years -0.1413% PA 1.8587% PA