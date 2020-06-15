(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 15 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0634% PA 0.8134% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1696% PA 0.9196% PA

For 12 months 0.3546% PA 1.2296% PA

For 2 Years 0.3546% PA 1.7296% PA

For 3 Years 0.3546% PA 1.9796% PA

For 4 years 0.3546% PA 2.2296% PA

For 5 years 0.3546% PA 2.3546% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 15 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0463% PA 0.7038% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1049% PA 0.8549% PA

For 12 Months 0.2839% PA 1.1589% PA

For 2 Years 0.2839% PA 1.6589% PA

For 3 Years 0.

2839% PA 1.9089% PA

For 4 years 0.2839% PA 2.1589% PA

For 5 years 0.2839% PA 2.2839% PA

EURO VALUE 15 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1274% PA 0.8774% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0057% PA 0.7443% PA

For 12 Months -0.0894% PA 0.7856% PA

For 2 Years -0.0894% PA 1.2856% PA

For 3 Years -0.0894% PA 1.5356% PA

For 4 years -0.0894% PA 1.7856% PA

For 5 years -0.0894% PA 1.9106% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2012% PA 0.5488% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2408% PA 0.5092% PA

For 12 Months 0.1370% PA 0.7380% PA

For 2 Years 0.1370% PA 1.2380% PA

For 3 Years 0.1370% PA 1.4880% PA

For 4 Years 0.1370% PA 1.7380% PA

For 5 years 0.1370% PA 1.8630% PA