Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 15 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0634% PA 0.8134% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1696% PA 0.9196% PA
For 12 months 0.3546% PA 1.2296% PA
For 2 Years 0.3546% PA 1.7296% PA
For 3 Years 0.3546% PA 1.9796% PA
For 4 years 0.3546% PA 2.2296% PA
For 5 years 0.3546% PA 2.3546% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 15 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0463% PA 0.7038% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1049% PA 0.8549% PA
For 12 Months 0.2839% PA 1.1589% PA
For 2 Years 0.2839% PA 1.6589% PA
For 3 Years 0.
2839% PA 1.9089% PA
For 4 years 0.2839% PA 2.1589% PA
For 5 years 0.2839% PA 2.2839% PA
EURO VALUE 15 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1274% PA 0.8774% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0057% PA 0.7443% PA
For 12 Months -0.0894% PA 0.7856% PA
For 2 Years -0.0894% PA 1.2856% PA
For 3 Years -0.0894% PA 1.5356% PA
For 4 years -0.0894% PA 1.7856% PA
For 5 years -0.0894% PA 1.9106% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2012% PA 0.5488% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2408% PA 0.5092% PA
For 12 Months 0.1370% PA 0.7380% PA
For 2 Years 0.1370% PA 1.2380% PA
For 3 Years 0.1370% PA 1.4880% PA
For 4 Years 0.1370% PA 1.7380% PA
For 5 years 0.1370% PA 1.8630% PA