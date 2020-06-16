Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 16 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0709% PA 0.8209% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1820% PA 0.9320% PA
For 12 months 0.3434% PA 1.2184% PA
For 2 Years 0.3434% PA 1.7184% PA
For 3 Years 0.3434% PA 1.9684% PA
For 4 years 0.3434% PA 2.2184% PA
For 5 years 0.3434% PA 2.3434% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 16 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0524% PA 0.6976% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0980% PA 0.8480% PA
For 12 Months 0.2680% PA 1.1430% PA
For 2 Years 0.2680% PA 1.6430% PA
For 3 Years 0.
2680% PA 1.8930% PA
For 4 years 0.2680% PA 2.1430% PA
For 5 years 0.2680% PA 2.2680% PA
EURO VALUE 16 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1423% PA 0.8923% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0101% PA 0.7601% PA
For 12 Months -0.0821% PA 0.7929% PA
For 2 Years -0.0821% PA 1.2929% PA
For 3 Years -0.0821% PA 1.5429% PA
For 4 years -0.0821% PA 1.7929% PA
For 5 years -0.0821% PA 1.9179% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1978% PA 0.5522% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2360% PA 0.5140% PA
For 12 Months 0.1427% PA 0.7323% PA
For 2 Years 0.1427% PA 1.2323% PA
For 3 Years 0.1427% PA 1.4823% PA
For 4 Years 0.1427% PA 1.7323% PA
For 5 years 0.1427% PA 1.8573% PA