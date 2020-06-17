Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 48 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 17 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0490% PA 0.7990% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1809% PA 0.9309% PA
For 12 months 0.3408% PA 1.2158% PA
For 2 Years 0.3408% PA 1.7158% PA
For 3 Years 0.3408% PA 1.9658% PA
For 4 years 0.3408% PA 2.2158% PA
For 5 years 0.3408% PA 2.3408% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 17 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0568% PA 0.6933% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0853% PA 0.8353% PA
For 12 Months 0.2653% PA 1.1403% PA
For 2 Years 0.2653% PA 1.6403% PA
For 3 Years 0.
2653% PA 1.8903% PA
For 4 years 0.2653% PA 2.1403% PA
For 5 years 0.2653% PA 2.2653% PA
EURO VALUE 17 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1441% PA 0.8941% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0143% PA 0.7643% PA
For 12 Months -0.0751% PA 0.7999% PA
For 2 Years -0.0751% PA 1.2999% PA
For 3 Years -0.0751% PA 1.5499% PA
For 4 years -0.0751% PA 1.7999% PA
For 5 years -0.0751% PA 1.9249% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2010% PA 0.5490% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2383% PA 0.5117% PA
For 12 Months 0.1397% PA 0.7353% PA
For 2 Years 0.1397% PA 1.2353% PA
For 3 Years 0.1397% PA 1.4853% PA
For 4 Years 0.1397% PA 1.7353% PA
For 5 years 0.1397% PA 1.8603% PA