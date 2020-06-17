KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 17 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0490% PA 0.7990% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1809% PA 0.9309% PA

For 12 months 0.3408% PA 1.2158% PA

For 2 Years 0.3408% PA 1.7158% PA

For 3 Years 0.3408% PA 1.9658% PA

For 4 years 0.3408% PA 2.2158% PA

For 5 years 0.3408% PA 2.3408% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 17 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0568% PA 0.6933% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0853% PA 0.8353% PA

For 12 Months 0.2653% PA 1.1403% PA

For 2 Years 0.2653% PA 1.6403% PA

For 3 Years 0.

2653% PA 1.8903% PA

For 4 years 0.2653% PA 2.1403% PA

For 5 years 0.2653% PA 2.2653% PA

EURO VALUE 17 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1441% PA 0.8941% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0143% PA 0.7643% PA

For 12 Months -0.0751% PA 0.7999% PA

For 2 Years -0.0751% PA 1.2999% PA

For 3 Years -0.0751% PA 1.5499% PA

For 4 years -0.0751% PA 1.7999% PA

For 5 years -0.0751% PA 1.9249% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2010% PA 0.5490% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2383% PA 0.5117% PA

For 12 Months 0.1397% PA 0.7353% PA

For 2 Years 0.1397% PA 1.2353% PA

For 3 Years 0.1397% PA 1.4853% PA

For 4 Years 0.1397% PA 1.7353% PA

For 5 years 0.1397% PA 1.8603% PA