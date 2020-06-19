Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 19-06-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0663% PA 0.8163% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1748% PA 0.9248% PA
For 12 months 0.3339% PA 1.2089% PA
For 2 Years 0.3339% PA 1.7089% PA
For 3 Years 0.3339% PA 1.9589% PA
For 4 years 0.3339% PA 2.2089% PA
For 5 years 0.3339% PA 2.3339% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 19-06-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0784% PA 0.6716% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0624% PA 0.8124% PA
For 12 Months 0.2478% PA 1.1228% PA
For 2 Years 0.2478% PA 1.6228% PA
For 3 Years 0.
2478% PA 1.8728% PA
For 4 years 0.2478% PA 2.1228% PA
For 5 years 0.2478% PA 2.2478% PA
EURO VALUE 19-06-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1574% PA 0.9074% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0290% PA 0.7790% PA
For 12 Months -0.0763% PA 0.7987% PA
For 2 Years -0.0763% PA 1.2987% PA
For 3 Years -0.0763% PA 1.5487% PA
For 4 years -0.0763% PA 1.7987% PA
For 5 years -0.0763% PA 1.9237% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19-06-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2007% PA 0.5493% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2387% PA 0.5113% PA
For 12 Months -0.1402% PA 0.7348% PA
For 2 Years -0.1402% PA 1.2348% PA
For 3 Years -0.1402% PA 1.4848% PA
For 4 Years -0.1402% PA 1.7348% PA
For 5 years -0.1402% PA 1.8598% PA