KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 19-06-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0663% PA 0.8163% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1748% PA 0.9248% PA

For 12 months 0.3339% PA 1.2089% PA

For 2 Years 0.3339% PA 1.7089% PA

For 3 Years 0.3339% PA 1.9589% PA

For 4 years 0.3339% PA 2.2089% PA

For 5 years 0.3339% PA 2.3339% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 19-06-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0784% PA 0.6716% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0624% PA 0.8124% PA

For 12 Months 0.2478% PA 1.1228% PA

For 2 Years 0.2478% PA 1.6228% PA

For 3 Years 0.

2478% PA 1.8728% PA

For 4 years 0.2478% PA 2.1228% PA

For 5 years 0.2478% PA 2.2478% PA

EURO VALUE 19-06-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1574% PA 0.9074% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0290% PA 0.7790% PA

For 12 Months -0.0763% PA 0.7987% PA

For 2 Years -0.0763% PA 1.2987% PA

For 3 Years -0.0763% PA 1.5487% PA

For 4 years -0.0763% PA 1.7987% PA

For 5 years -0.0763% PA 1.9237% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19-06-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2007% PA 0.5493% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2387% PA 0.5113% PA

For 12 Months -0.1402% PA 0.7348% PA

For 2 Years -0.1402% PA 1.2348% PA

For 3 Years -0.1402% PA 1.4848% PA

For 4 Years -0.1402% PA 1.7348% PA

For 5 years -0.1402% PA 1.8598% PA