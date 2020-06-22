Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 22 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0564% PA 0.8064% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1748% PA 0.9248% PA
For 12 months 0.3274% PA 1.2024% PA
For 2 Years 0.3274% PA 1.7024% PA
For 3 Years 0.3274% PA 1.9524% PA
For 4 years 0.3274% PA 2.2024% PA
For 5 years 0.3274% PA 2.3274% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 22 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0916% PA 0.6584% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0558% PA 0.8058% PA
For 12 Months 0.2346% PA 1.1096% PA
For 2 Years 0.2346% PA 1.6096% PA
For 3 Years 0.
2346% PA 1.8596% PA
For 4 years 0.2346% PA 2.1096% PA
For 5 years 0.2346% PA 2.2346% PA
EURO VALUE 22 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1577% PA 0.9077% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0344% PA 0.7844% PA
For 12 Months -0.0749% PA 0.8001% PA
For 2 Years -0.0749% PA 1.3001% PA
For 3 Years -0.0749% PA 1.5501% PA
For 4 years -0.0749% PA 1.8001% PA
For 5 years -0.0749% PA 1.9251% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2017% PA 0.5483% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2403% PA 0.5097% PA
For 12 Months 0.1382% PA 0.7368% PA
For 2 Years 0.1382% PA 1.2368% PA
For 3 Years 0.1382% PA 1.4868% PA
For 4 Years 0.1382% PA 1.7368% PA
For 5 years 0.1382% PA 1.8618% PA