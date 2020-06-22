KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 22 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0564% PA 0.8064% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1748% PA 0.9248% PA

For 12 months 0.3274% PA 1.2024% PA

For 2 Years 0.3274% PA 1.7024% PA

For 3 Years 0.3274% PA 1.9524% PA

For 4 years 0.3274% PA 2.2024% PA

For 5 years 0.3274% PA 2.3274% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 22 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0916% PA 0.6584% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0558% PA 0.8058% PA

For 12 Months 0.2346% PA 1.1096% PA

For 2 Years 0.2346% PA 1.6096% PA

For 3 Years 0.

2346% PA 1.8596% PA

For 4 years 0.2346% PA 2.1096% PA

For 5 years 0.2346% PA 2.2346% PA

EURO VALUE 22 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1577% PA 0.9077% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0344% PA 0.7844% PA

For 12 Months -0.0749% PA 0.8001% PA

For 2 Years -0.0749% PA 1.3001% PA

For 3 Years -0.0749% PA 1.5501% PA

For 4 years -0.0749% PA 1.8001% PA

For 5 years -0.0749% PA 1.9251% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2017% PA 0.5483% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2403% PA 0.5097% PA

For 12 Months 0.1382% PA 0.7368% PA

For 2 Years 0.1382% PA 1.2368% PA

For 3 Years 0.1382% PA 1.4868% PA

For 4 Years 0.1382% PA 1.7368% PA

For 5 years 0.1382% PA 1.8618% PA