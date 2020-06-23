KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 23 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0551% PA 0.8051% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1645% PA 0.9145% PA

For 12 months 0.3258% PA 1.2008% PA

For 2 Years 0.3258% PA 1.7008% PA

For 3 Years 0.3258% PA 1.9508% PA

For 4 years 0.3258% PA 2.2008% PA

For 5 years 0.3258% PA 2.3258% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 23 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0846% PA 0.6654% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0640% PA 0.8140% PA

For 12 Months 0.2503% PA 1.1253% PA

For 2 Years 0.2503% PA 1.6253% PA

For 3 Years 0.

2503% PA 1.8753% PA

For 4 years 0.2503% PA 2.1253% PA

For 5 years 0.2503% PA 2.2503% PA

EURO VALUE 23 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1646% PA 0.9146% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0503% PA 0.8003% PA

For 12 Months -0.0604% PA 0.8146% PA

For 2 Years -0.0604% PA 1.3146% PA

For 3 Years -0.0604% PA 1.5646% PA

For 4 years -0.0604% PA 1.8146% PA

For 5 years -0.0604% PA 1.9396% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2025% PA 0.5475% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2412% PA 0.5088% PA

For 12 Months 0.1362% PA 0.7388% PA

For 2 Years 0.1362% PA 1.2388% PA

For 3 Years 0.1362% PA 1.4888% PA

For 4 Years 0.1362% PA 1.7388% PA

For 5 years 0.1362% PA 1.8638% PA