Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 23 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0551% PA 0.8051% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1645% PA 0.9145% PA
For 12 months 0.3258% PA 1.2008% PA
For 2 Years 0.3258% PA 1.7008% PA
For 3 Years 0.3258% PA 1.9508% PA
For 4 years 0.3258% PA 2.2008% PA
For 5 years 0.3258% PA 2.3258% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 23 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0846% PA 0.6654% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0640% PA 0.8140% PA
For 12 Months 0.2503% PA 1.1253% PA
For 2 Years 0.2503% PA 1.6253% PA
For 3 Years 0.
2503% PA 1.8753% PA
For 4 years 0.2503% PA 2.1253% PA
For 5 years 0.2503% PA 2.2503% PA
EURO VALUE 23 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1646% PA 0.9146% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0503% PA 0.8003% PA
For 12 Months -0.0604% PA 0.8146% PA
For 2 Years -0.0604% PA 1.3146% PA
For 3 Years -0.0604% PA 1.5646% PA
For 4 years -0.0604% PA 1.8146% PA
For 5 years -0.0604% PA 1.9396% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2025% PA 0.5475% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2412% PA 0.5088% PA
For 12 Months 0.1362% PA 0.7388% PA
For 2 Years 0.1362% PA 1.2388% PA
For 3 Years 0.1362% PA 1.4888% PA
For 4 Years 0.1362% PA 1.7388% PA
For 5 years 0.1362% PA 1.8638% PA