KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 24 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0466% PA 0.7966% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1445% PA 0.8945% PA

For 12 months 0.3238% PA 1.1988% PA

For 2 Years 0.3238% PA 1.6988% PA

For 3 Years 0.3238% PA 1.9488% PA

For 4 years 0.3238% PA 2.1988% PA

For 5 years 0.3238% PA 2.3238% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 24 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0681% PA 0.6819% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0555% PA 0.8055% PA

For 12 Months 0.2390% PA 1.1140% PA

For 2 Years 0.2390% PA 1.

6140% PA

For 3 Years 0.2390% PA 1.8640% PA

For 4 years 0.2390% PA 2.1140% PA

For 5 years 0.2390% PA 2.2390% PA

EURO VALUE 24 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1597% PA 0.9097% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0599% PA 0.8099% PA

For 12 Months -0.0600% PA 0.8150% PA

For 2 Years -0.0600% PA 1.3150% PA

For 3 Years -0.0600% PA 1.5650% PA

For 4 years -0.0600% PA 1.8150% PA

For 5 years -0.0600% PA 1.9400% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2020% PA 0.5480% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2383% PA 0.5117% PA

For 12 Months 0.1363% PA 0.7387% PA

For 2 Years 0.1363% PA 1.2387% PA

For 3 Years 0.1363% PA 1.4887% PA

For 4 Years 0.1363% PA 1.7387% PA

For 5 years 0.1363% PA 1.8637% PA