Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 24 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0466% PA 0.7966% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1445% PA 0.8945% PA
For 12 months 0.3238% PA 1.1988% PA
For 2 Years 0.3238% PA 1.6988% PA
For 3 Years 0.3238% PA 1.9488% PA
For 4 years 0.3238% PA 2.1988% PA
For 5 years 0.3238% PA 2.3238% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 24 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0681% PA 0.6819% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0555% PA 0.8055% PA
For 12 Months 0.2390% PA 1.1140% PA
For 2 Years 0.2390% PA 1.
6140% PA
For 3 Years 0.2390% PA 1.8640% PA
For 4 years 0.2390% PA 2.1140% PA
For 5 years 0.2390% PA 2.2390% PA
EURO VALUE 24 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1597% PA 0.9097% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0599% PA 0.8099% PA
For 12 Months -0.0600% PA 0.8150% PA
For 2 Years -0.0600% PA 1.3150% PA
For 3 Years -0.0600% PA 1.5650% PA
For 4 years -0.0600% PA 1.8150% PA
For 5 years -0.0600% PA 1.9400% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2020% PA 0.5480% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2383% PA 0.5117% PA
For 12 Months 0.1363% PA 0.7387% PA
For 2 Years 0.1363% PA 1.2387% PA
For 3 Years 0.1363% PA 1.4887% PA
For 4 Years 0.1363% PA 1.7387% PA
For 5 years 0.1363% PA 1.8637% PA